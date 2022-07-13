Lithosphere (LITHO) Developer KaJ Labs Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Voyager Digital Assets for $250 Million

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2022) – KaJ Labs announced that it has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to Voyager Digital Holdings to acquire the assets of the distressed crypto firm.

KaJ Labs seeks to purchase the remaining qualified assets of Voyager Digital Holdings. Voyager Digital provides a functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone to trade multiple types of digital assets. KaJ Labs has set aside $250 million for the acquisition which would primarily be intellectual property, brand assets, and customer database.

KaJ Labs is the core team building the novel Lithosphere AI blockchain. The Lithosphere network promises to eradicate bottlenecks faced in existing blockchain networks by being the first blockchain to utilize embedded Deep Neural Networks to make smart contracts intelligent while enabling interoperability across diverse blockchains. KaJ Labs Inc was founded by Joel Kasr in 2017. As the developments and ultimate Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing at Voyager Digital have unfolded, KaJ Labs is cognizant of the detrimental repercussions for retail investors and the blockchain community at large.

KaJ Labs will outsource any IP acquired and will use the assets to expedite the launch of its Lithosphere network with unique interoperability features.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is the next-generation network for cross-chain applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

Media Enquiries

Catherine Sanders

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: [email protected]

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

