Luna PR Acquires Cointelegraph MENA Franchise

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2022) – Luna PR, an award-winning blockchain PR and marketing agency, is bringing Cointelegraph to the Middle East and North Africa. This acquisition will be integral to the blockchain industry by bringing greater exposure and viewership to projects and activities in the region.

Cointelegraph was founded in 2013 and, since then, has been the leading independent publication focusing on blockchain and Web3 news. This includes cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, decentralized finance, and other fintech emerging technology.

The new franchise owner, Luna PR, has been in the crypto space since 2017 and was founded by American entrepreneur, Nikita Sachdev. It is headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Miami and Singapore, and houses over 100 employees. The blockchain-focused agency has worked with over 600 Web3 clients, including top crypto projects, government entities, and celebrities looking to enter the blockchain space.

“The goal is mass adoption of blockchain. This technology will revolutionize the way every industry functions, and so building awareness of blockchain in MENA has always been of utmost importance to us. The region has been so kind to our business, and we wanted other blockchain projects to know about what the Middle East and North Africa have to offer. We hope to do just that with Cointelegraph MENA,” said Nikita Sachdev, CEO of Luna PR.

The franchise will mark an advancement in the way blockchain technology information and news is distributed within the MENA region. The United Arab Emirates government aims to be the first city fully powered by Blockchain. Similarly, other countries in the Middle East are also aiming to immensely adopt the technology. Hence, the teams at Luna PR and Cointelegraph feel the necessity for the leading publication to have a strong presence in the region.

Cointelegraph MENA will feature news in English and Arabic, and will cover top stories and technological advancements within those particular countries.

In order to keep up with the latest Cointelegraph MENA news, go to their website at ar.cointelegraph.com.

Luna PR was founded in 2017, by Nikita Sachdev, and quickly became a multi-award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations firm. Based in Dubai, with offices globally, the company has worked with over 600 projects across five continents. With the collaboration of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects gain exposure and community support. To know more about Luna PR, visit their Website, Twitter, & Instagram.

