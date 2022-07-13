Materion to Participate in CJS Securities Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the CJS Securities Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on July 12, 2022. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer and John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jason Saragian

(216) 383-6893

[email protected]

