McObject Announces Availability of eXtremeDB/rt for QNX Neutrino RTOS

SEATTLE, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McObject® announces the release of eXtremeDB/rt database management system (DBMS) for the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS from BlackBerry. eXtremeDB/rt is the first and only commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) real-time database management system suitable for hard real-time embedded systems.

A hard real-time database system is one that is time cognizant: It is aware of processing deadlines and offers transaction schedulers that enforce those deadlines and are adaptable to varying workloads (e.g., works equally well with periodic and aperiodic tasks) and changing deadlines and task priorities. eXtremeDB/rt is an innovative evolution of database system capability that has the potential to greatly simplify data management in complex real-time embedded systems such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Developers that, up to now, have had no alternative to a ‘roll your own’ solution to data management in real-time systems should be interested in the guaranteed reliability and faster time-to-market offered by this new kind of database system.

eXtremeDB/rt will be of particular interest to developers of autonomous systems (air, sea and ground), aerospace and defense systems, industrial control systems, robotics, and medical devices. eXtremeDB/rt is available for QNX Neutrino RTOS 7.1 with Aarch64 (ARM64), ARMv7 and x86-64 target systems.

“Real-time performance can benefit embedded software developers in many market segments including autonomous systems, industrial control, robotics and medical devices,” said Romain Saha, Strategic Alliances Director at BlackBerry QNX: “McObject builds upon many years of QNX support by bringing eXtremeDB/rt to the latest version of the QNX Software Development Platform.”

“QNX’s penetration into the ADAS and Safety Critical markets make them an ideal partner. Neutrino RTOS has a long and rich history and is a perfect fit for the types of applications we expect people to develop with eXtremeDB/rt,” said Andrei Gorine, McObject Chief Technical Officer.

eXtremeDB/rt was designed for use in resource-constrained, mission-critical embedded systems. Its small footprint and frugal use of memory and CPU make it uniquely qualified for these applications. Find eXtremeDB in millions of embedded systems, in deployments ranging from satellite systems to locomotive control, world-wide.

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.

McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.

eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.

For more information, please visit www.mcobject.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

McObject and eXtremeDB are registered trademarks of McObject LLC. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.