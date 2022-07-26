Medi-Call Creates Mental Health Solutions Powered by AI & Adds Physicians

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned telehealth subsidiary, Medi-Call Inc., introduces mental health services. Virtual mental care services will be available for Medi-Call subscribers in Vancouver who are experiencing anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health challenges. With virtual counselling, support, medical attention and prescription services, patients can get the help they need virtually.

The Company advocates for mental health awareness and plans to provide accessible mental health services for those in need. The Company plans to adapt its Nexalogy, AI technology with Medi-Call’s App to help detect mental health issues through social posting and provide our services and solutions through our AI integrated software to those in need.

According to the latest mental health data, patient comfort with virtual behavioural healthcare is high across all age groups. Among Baby Boomers, 45 percent said they are comfortable with virtual care for mental health. 55 percent of Generation X said they were equally comfortable with virtual mental care, while 15 percent said they were more comfortable with receiving mental health care virtually, than in-person. Further data shows patients had greater comfort levels with virtual behavioural healthcare over in-person. 24 percent of patients liked the idea of being able to remain in the comfort of their own home receiving care, 18 percent liked virtual care for the ease of attending sessions from anywhere, and 15 percent felt like they can be more open and honest virtually about their mental health concerns than in person. Source: (https://mhealthintelligence.com/news/patient-comfort-with-virtual-mental-healthcare-is-high)

With a high volume of patients adapting to virtual healthcare and a rising margin for more people open to mental health care in the virtual space, the Company believes adding this service will be a beneficial service for all. The World Health Organization states that the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 25 percent increase of anxiety and depression worldwide and urges all countries to step up their mental health services and support, which is why Medi-Call is dedicated to providing more accessible mental healthcare to Canadians. Source: (https://www.who.int/news/item/02-03-2022-covid-19-pandemic-triggers-25-increase-in-prevalence-of-anxiety-and-depression-worldwide)

The Company is also pleased to announce that three (3) physicians joined the Medi-Call team. Dr. Vincent Fung, Dr. Reem Habtezion and Dr. Dale Raj Dhillon joined Dr. Omar Sharif, advancing Medi-Call further into the healthcare and telehealth space.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Medi-Call by adding new mental health services and adding more physicians to the team. We expect Medi-Call to continue to gain traction. Ensuring we are staffed sufficiently is a priority, so patients’ needs are met,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

“According to the latest Canadian statistics, the mental health crisis continues to plague Canadians at an alarming rate. Some groups in particular include our youth, minorities and the elderly. In addition, those reporting poor mental health are 400% more likely to report increased substance use since before the pandemic. We believe that our robust practitioners and accelerated access to care will help to combat this problem,” said Dr. Omar Sharif, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About Medi-Call

Medi-Call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

Visit Medicallmd.ca to learn more about the Company.

Download the Medi-Call App for Android: https://bit.ly/MCGooglePlay

Download the Medi-Call App for iOS: https://apple.co/3oos9m2

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

