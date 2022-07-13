Mersana Therapeutics Chief People Officer Carla Poulson Named One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

Carla Poulson, Chief People Officer of Mersana Carla Poulson, Chief People Officer of Mersana, has been named as one of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that its Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Carla Poulson, has been named one of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.

“Since Carla joined Mersana’s leadership team at the start of 2021, she has played an integral role in guiding the growth and culture of our organization while also advancing our diversity and inclusion objectives,” said Anna Protopapas, Chief Executive Officer at Mersana Therapeutics. “We have benefitted greatly from Carla’s talent acquisition, people management and organizational development skills, as evidenced by our recent inclusion in The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. This honor from Savoy Magazine is incredibly well-deserved, and we congratulate her on this latest achievement.”

Prior to joining Mersana, Ms. Poulson served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Akcea Therapeutics before its acquisition by Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Akcea, she held multiple roles of increasing responsibility during a decade of great organizational growth at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, most recently serving as Vice President, Human Resources. Earlier in her career, she also held senior human resources positions at Ahold Corporation, Pepsi Bottling Group and ExxonMobil Corporation. Ms. Poulson earned a Master’s in Human Resources & Industrial Relations and a B.S. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, both from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I am honored to receive this recognition and believe it speaks to the strong workplace environments that I have contributed to over the course of my career,” said Ms. Poulson. “With the support of our inclusive, patient-centric team at Mersana, I am excited by the opportunity to further our growth and pursue our goal to bring forward new treatments to address unmet needs in cancer.”

