Mettler Toledo Rainin Expands Operations in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mettler-Toledo Rainin, LLC announced their expansion into Vacaville’s Interchange Business Park, a transaction that represents another advancement of the City of Vacaville’s plans to expand its biotechnology footprint.

Rainin, a part of the Mettler Toledo family, manufactures liquid handling instruments and consumables for the life sciences industry. “We are excited to expand our manufacturing operations in Vacaville,” said Werner Maas, General Manager for Rainin. “The City of Vacaville has been very welcoming and accommodating, giving us the confidence that we will be successful here! The high cost and scarcity of real estate in the central Bay was one of the key considerations in our decision to expand operations here.”

The purchase of the 93,240 sq ft facility moves Vacaville one more step forward in solidifying itself as a global center for biomanufacturing. “I couldn’t be more pleased that Rainin has chosen to invest in the City of Vacaville. As we continue to attract more biomanufacturing and medical device companies, Rainin will help to strengthen the City’s biotech eco-system,” said Vacaville Mayor Ron Rowlett. “We will work with Rainin through our Biotechnology Fast Track permitting program to get this expanded site up and operational as quickly as possible, and we will continue to connect them to the resources they need to be successful in Vacaville.”

In October 2020, the City of Vacaville announced the start of the next generation of its world class biomanufacturing cluster with the identification of 300 acres available for development. Capable of an estimated 3 million additional square feet of biomanufacturing, this space houses the Polaris acquisition and the recently announced Agenus Inc. Acquisition, a Lexington, Massachusetts-based biotech company who recently purchased 120 acres to build a 72 acre biomanufacturing campus.

Mettler-Toledo Rainin, LLC is part of METTLER TOLEDO, a global manufacturer and marketer of precision instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing. Life scientists around the world rely on high-quality liquid handling equipment from Rainin.

The City of Vacaville is located 50 miles northeast of San Francisco along Interstate 80 between the University of California Berkeley and Davis campuses. Vacaville is a vibrant community in one of the fastest growing areas of the nation and has become home to some of the largest and most successful life-science companies in the world, including Genentech, Polaris, Alza, and Chiron. Its location makes it one of California’s most attractive family communities. Vacaville has been a center for biomanufacturing since the 1980s. It gained recognition as a world-class biotechnology center in 1994 when Genentech acquired land for its biologics manufacturing facility, touted as one of the largest biotech drug manufacturing complexes in the world.

