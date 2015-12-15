Michigan’s Can-Lab Joins SC Labs National Cannabis and Hemp Testing Network

Scientific expertise and financial strength will be a boost for the Michigan cannabis market

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michigan cannabis lab Can-Lab has joined the SC Labs national testing network. California-based SC Labs is now licensed to test cannabis in four states – California, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan, with national hemp testing facilities located in Colorado and California, after the recent addition of Colorado’s Agricor and Botanacor Laboratories to the portfolio. This represents one of the largest testing laboratory footprints in the U.S. cannabis industry.

“Michigan is one of the industry’s fastest growing markets so this was an important acquisition for us,” according to Jeff Journey who was recently announced as the organization’s new CEO. “More importantly, we’re bringing the scientific expertise of more than three decades of combined experience to the Michigan market, all in the interest of delivering safe products to the market. We have the financial strength and testing integrity that customers are looking for in a long-term, reliable lab partner.”

Can-Lab, headquartered in Warren, Michigan, offers rapid turnaround times to deliver results across ten analytic panels that test and certify the purity and potency of cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Can-Lab is renowned for offering standardized and consistent test results, at scale, to customers of all sizes. The company is an ISO-certified, licensed State of Michigan Safety Compliance Facility and is widely recognized as an elite cannabis testing facility for the quality of its workforce, testing capabilities, and expansive, loyal customer base.

“By bringing together the Agricor, Botanacor and Can-Lab brands with SC Labs, we’re able to provide a new level of streamlined service and convenience to the cannabis supply chain,” according to Jeff Gray, co-founder of SC Labs and Chief Administrative Officer of the company. “Under the new SC Labs umbrella which goes into effect August 1st, cannabis and hemp customers will be serviced by one customer care team and one accounting department no matter what state they’re operating in, and we’ll soon be launching innovative data tools that will give multi-state operators more analytical insights that will tremendously benefit their businesses.”

About SC Labs

The company is a multi-state operator bringing together three of the industry’s most reputable testing labs. SC Labs, founded in 2010, is one of the cannabis industry’s oldest licensed testing labs and the first to develop a national hemp testing panel. Botanacor Laboratories, founded in 2014, is the leading third-party testing platform for hemp and hemp-derived products in North America and was the first lab in the country to receive CDPHE and ASTM’s CANNQ/HEMPQ certifications. Agricor Laboratories, also founded in 2014, is the leading third-party cannabis testing laboratory in Colorado. The labs meet Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) requirements in their accredited facilities. The company is licensed and accredited in California, Oregon, and Colorado, and Michigan.

CONTACT: Contact: Beth Graham KMA Cannabis [email protected]