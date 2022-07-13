Mindbreeze is Recognized in KMWorld’s AI 50: The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, was included once again in this year’s AI 50, a list of the most innovative companies empowering knowledge management.

This year’s list, selected by KMWorld, highlights 50 prominent companies making dramatic impacts across the knowledge management landscape.

View the full list on KMWorld’s website.

“We are honored to be included in KMWorld’s AI 50 report as a top 50 company empowering intelligent knowledge management. Our product aims to provide great value and ease to employees with their information insight needs. Being included in this report reassures us that we are continuing to do so,” shares Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. Our Mindbreeze Insight Services combine the most diverse techniques of artificial intelligence to consistently provide workforces with valuable insights across a wide-range of industries and departments.”

“AI and a host of related technologies such as augmented intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, process automation, and natural language processing are being deployed in areas as diverse as supply chain management, manufacturing, healthcare, medical research, and financial services,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld. “With organizations recognizing the great potential of AI, it is not surprising that the market size is also expected to increase dramatically. As part of our efforts to focus attention on the innovative knowledge management vendors that are imbuing their offerings with AI and automation, in this issue, KMWorld presents the KMWorld AI 50: The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management.”

Mindbreeze InSpire is an artificial intelligence-powered solution that uses traditional search methods and sophisticated data analysis methods to interpret enterprise information and deliver answers to critical business issues. Some of the largest companies in the world, including more than 2,000 leading organizations across a diverse range of business areas, are using Mindbreeze InSpire as a solution for the intelligent linking, evaluation, and provision of information.

About KMWorld



KMWorld is the leading publisher, information provider, and conference organizer in knowledge management, document management, and content management. KMWorld is a publishing division of Information Today, Inc.

About Mindbreeze



Based in Chicago, Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

Contacts

Mindbreeze



Jeremy Wise



+1-312-300-6745



[email protected]