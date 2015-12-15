Monarch Partners with Einsite, an India-based AI Startup, to Accelerate Farm Autonomy

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agriculture—Monarch Tractor, maker of the first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced it is expanding its footprint into India with the opening of its first office in the city of Hyderabad. As part of this expansion, Monarch has entered into a major technology agreement with AI and machine vision analytics startup Einsite, with the Einsite engineering team partnering with Monarch to work on the development of edge applications and autonomy models and algorithms.

“We have found strong synergy with Einsite in both our missions and areas of work,” said Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder & CEO, Monarch Tractor. “Einsite’s mission of making dynamic, outdoor industries more productive aligns with our goal of modernizing the farm. Coupled with Einsite’s expertise, they have proven to be a natural partner to establish our presence and new office in India, and accelerate our development operations.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Monarch team and share our joint expertise to maximize autonomous solutions that enable farmers to achieve new levels of productivity,” said Anirudh Reddy, founder, Einsite.

Monarch Tractor is the first to deliver a convergence of electrification, automation and data analysis that empowers sustainable farming, increases efficiency and safety, and maximizes profitability for farmers. To see the Monarch Tractor in action, watch this video.

Monarch Tractor is working to utilize 21st-century technology to empower farmers by enabling profitable implementation of regenerative, sustainable and organic practices. Monarch Tractor, the world’s first fully electric, driver optional, smart tractor, enhances farmers’ existing operations, alleviating labor shortages, and maximizing yields. Monarch is committed to elevating farming practices to enable clean, efficient, and economically viable solutions for today’s farmers and the generations of farmers to come. With cutting-edge technology, global reach, and an experienced team, Monarch is delivering meaningful change for the future of farming.

For more information, visit www.monarchtractor.com.

Einsite makes machines smarter and more productive. The company uses machine-mounted cameras and sensors to capture site activity, and in-cab edge computers to derive insights that managers use to make better decisions. The company has deployed its tech onto several construction and mining projects worth over $2B across India and the US, and is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors such as Quiet Capital, Resolute Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins. For more information, visit www.einsite.com.

