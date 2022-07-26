MonkeyLeague and BAYZ Gaming Partner to Bring the ‘Beautiful Game’ to Brazil’s Web3 Gaming Community

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2022) – MonkeyLeague, a play-and-earn football game built atop of the Solana blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with the Brazilian web3 gaming DAO, BAYZ.

Image source: Monkey League

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/131922_9f60f76984949b64_001full.jpg

As part of the arrangement, BAYZ, a powerhouse in the world of web3 gaming, has acquired a significant number of MonkeyLeague NFT assets. These will be distributed to its most talented members, enabling them to participate in matches and earn rewards within the already extremely competitive MonkeyLeague ecosystem.

MonkeyLeague is a turn-based, web3 soccer game that’s built on the Solana blockchain. Players can build a dream team of at least 4 MonkeyPlayer NFTs, train them, play matches against real players, enter tournaments, and climb the league ranks.

Founded by esports industry veterans, BAYZ was born as a play-and-earn gaming guild. The Company seeks to remove potential barriers of entry and introduce more people to NFT games around the world, starting with Brazil. BAYZ helps publishers, creators, developers, and other partners from the gaming ecosystem to grow their business and increase their reach.

MonkeyLeague said the partnership with BAYZ will play a key role in facilitating its expansion into the Latin America region. Notably, BAYZ is much more than just a gaming guild and DAO, having created a network of content creators and a strong community behind its efforts.

Besides allocating in-game assets to its players, BAYZ will work with MonkeyLeague on co-marketing events, create and host tournaments, and launch other initiatives intended to expand the MonkeyLeague community and its ecosystem of partners.

Expansion into Latin America has been a key goal of MonkeyLeague from day one, given the strong affinity many people from the region have for football and video games. Brazilians especially appreciate football as the “beautiful game” and MonkeyLeague believes this incredible passion can be harnessed as a key driving force for growth in GameFi 2.0.

“We knew from the very beginning that Latin America as a whole would be a major focus for us in terms of markets and Brazil is definitely a core of that plan. Partnering with a web3 gaming powerhouse like BAYZ is just one of many significant partnerships we have in place to bring a high quality esports soccer game to Latin America! This is only the beginning,” MonkeyLeague Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Oren Langberg, said in a statement.

“We are committed to bringing more and more relevant partnerships to our NFT gaming community. The partnership with MonkeyLeague solidifies this commitment and places BAYZ as one of the market leaders in web3 games,” said João Borges, BAYZ’s Co-Founder.

About MonkeyLeague:

MonkeyLeague is the next-gen web3 esports game that empowers players to Play, Compete, and Earn.

MonkeyLeague combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-and-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

About BAYZ:

BAYZ is building and maintaining the strongest web3 gaming communities by engaging gamers, developers, and brands to participate in the future of gaming.

Join the BAYZ Community



Contact:

Name: Oren Langberg

Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131922