Nicole McKay named Non-Qualified Managing Director at Newcleus

“As Newcleus extends its advisory expertise across the country, Nicole McKay brings a genuine approach to relationships and partnerships, adding her passion for innovation and Midwest reach to the Newcleus family,” said Daniel Barbaree, Newcleus President.

With more than 20 years of experience in retirement and non-qualified benefit services, bank and corporate-owned life insurance and executive benefits, McKay most recently was the Non-Qualified Regional Director for Newport Retirement Services. She’s served as a public accountant and as principal and managing director, having worked with major US financial institutions and advisor firms.

“The Newcleus team is energetic, creative and responsive to the market, a group of purposeful thinkers who find the right solution for the right time,” said McKay. “I have so much respect for this organization and am excited to be part of their plans to become the market leader.”

McKay is a certified public accountant and holds insurance licenses as well as Series 6 and 63 securities registrations. She’s a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. An active volunteer for Second Harvest Heartland and Habitat for Humanity, she enjoys waterskiing, sports and music events and family, and is a member of her church mission and outreach board.

Newcleus powers financial institutions and their employees by designing and administering secure compensation, benefit, investment, and finance strategies. We have created a team, a culture, and technology that ensures that all clients receive exceptional service and a greater return on their investment. We’ve designed our own software to successfully manage our client’s investments in a way that is customizable to their needs. We produce, research, and share thought leadership articles with our client base and community. We analyze trending information and survey experts in our field to provide our 750+ clients with the most cutting-edge solutions in the marketplace.

For more information visit: https://newcleus.com/

