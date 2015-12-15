NS1 Joins Intel® Network Builders Edge Ecosystem

NS1 brings critical technology for edge reliability and performance in collaboration with leading innovators

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NS1 , the leader in smart network control solutions, today announced that it has joined the Intel® Network Builders program within its Network Edge Ecosystem. As a member, NS1 will work with Intel and its ecosystem partners to build new ways to deliver content to users with greater speed, reliability, and security than ever before.

“Companies are increasingly turning to the edge in order to meet unprecedented demands for flawless digital connections, but the boundaries of modern infrastructure are constantly being pushed to their limits. Companies at the forefront of innovation like NS1 and Intel have a responsibility to develop new ways to meet and exceed digital expectations in order for our digital economy to thrive,” said Bill Lapcevic, senior vice president of business development, NS1. “We’re thankful for Intel’s invitation to be a part of this program and work with many of the industry’s most transformative companies to redefine the future of edge.”

Intel’s Network Edge Ecosystem brings together leading innovators in edge technology to create high-performance solutions for edge networking and computing. As part of the program, NS1 smart network control solutions will integrate with Intel products to bring optimized performance and intelligence to the network edge. NS1 can also accelerate its own innovation through access to powerful program tools, including Intel technology, virtual labs, and input from Intel’s in-house subject matter experts.

The Intel® Network Builders program accelerates network transformation by connecting industry leaders driving new solutions to the market, including service providers, end-users, and infrastructure, software, and technology vendors. Intel has included many participants’ technology in its Smart Edge portfolio , designed for customers who need edge solutions optimized for Intel architecture.

NS1’s participation represents an increased focus on strategic technology partnerships that help to shape the way organizations automate, deploy, and secure today’s enterprise applications. The company recently announced the availability of its flagship offerings via AWS Marketplace as well. Read more about how NS1 is working with strategic partners via the NS1 INS1DER’s Partner Program site. Also, check out NS1’s profile on Intel’s Network Builders site for more details about the company’s participation.

Intel Vice President of Edge and Network Group; GM of Enterprise and Cloud Division Bob Ghaffari presented at the NS1 INS1GHTS2022 conference. Watch his session, Living on the Edge – Ensuring the Right Approach and Architecture .

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. NS1 delivers smart network control to optimize every digital interaction and enable customers to confidently exceed digital demand expectations. The NS1 Connect platform orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction, delivering immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 850 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

