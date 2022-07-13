One Immortl to Release Dividend Yielding NFTs From Real Cafés

It’s not just a Loyalty Program – It’s a Lifestyle – #WeAreImmortl

Change The Way You Invest One-Immortl fractionalized NFTs are a revolutionary way to invest in a real brick-and-mortar business, and earn dividends.

MUNICH, Germany, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Immortl is thrilled to announce the launch of its first series of dividend yielding NFTs this month (July). The unique debut NFT series will yield real-world dividends from profits gained from its brick-and-mortar cafes. The first series will be directly linked to the flagship One Nation café in Munich, Germany.

After nearly three years of planning, owners Denis Stolper and Kellen Miller are thrilled to share a new, innovative way to invest in a real business on the blockchain. NFT owners will earn monthly dividends based on the success of the cafe franchise.

The first One Nation café has been open in Munich since December 2021. The Immortl team is already in the process of opening an additional café in Lisbon, Portugal with Phoenix, Arizona and Dubai on the roadmap.

The first round of NFTs will be distributed through giveaways and sold at a discount in the interest of testing out the dividend payout process. Additional NFT series will be released as more cafés open across the globe.

“This is just the start,” said owner Denis Stolper in an interview with Polygon Studios. “This is not an idea that we want to keep to ourselves. We want to share this innovation with the NFT world and revolutionize the way people think about NFTs.”

One Immortl has secured partnerships with massive projects like Polygon and Polygon Studios, SafeMoon, Harmony, in the crypto space, and has a live event planned for October (official date TBD) at the flagship Munich store.

“Immortl Munich” is a live event focused on spreading the awareness of blockchain technologies in Munich and throughout Germany.

With short panel talks from partners, guests, and leaders of upcoming projects, Immortal Munich will be a frenzy of networking and blockchain education.

One Immortl leaders will additionally showcase the One Nation café’s daily operations, and what the community can expect at future locations.

The atmosphere at a One Nation Cafe is representative of the values that One Immortl leadership takes to heart – sustainability, quality, and a vibrant community.

Paired with a setting that naturally kindles community building and networking, One Nation’s menu is designed with brain-food in mind, supplying customers with high quality meals and other products.

From protein bowls, wraps, and açai bowls, to smoothies, coffee, and juices, One Nation Cafe’s selection is always fresh, organic, and packed with superfoods.

What is One-Immortl?

A dual loyalty and fiat/crypto mobile wallet application.

Given the mounting demand for convenience, One Immortl takes advantage of the technological developments in the mobile and online space of payment and blockchain technology with the ONE app.

This is a hybrid app that will unite the disintegrated customer loyalty program environment and reward all buyers for living a healthy lifestyle. This platform excellently combines a rewards program with an online and blockchain payment system bringing all lifestyle and sustainable brands together into an all-in-one application.

Visit www.one-immortl.com to learn more about how to start earning today. Follow the team on social media to learn how to get involved.

