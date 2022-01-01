OneSpan Continues to Build Momentum with Key Appointment of Michael Lillie as Chief Information Officer

Seasoned CIO brings extensive information technology, information security, and business strategy experience

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, announced today that Michael Lillie has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to Matthew Moynahan, President and Chief Executive Officer. Lillie is a highly accomplished executive with nearly 30 years of information technology and information security leadership experience driving scale and agility through enterprise and cloud growth transformations.

Most recently, Lillie was CIO for Qlik, a private SaaS company offering real-time data integration and analytics solutions. Prior to Qlik, he served as CIO at Endurance International Group, where he led the global information technology team and information security. At Endurance, he was responsible for all infrastructure and technical operations, core data services, enterprise business systems, compliance, and corporate IT services. Before joining Endurance, Lillie was Vice President of Information Technology for Nuance Communications, Inc., a publicly-traded leading provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide, which Microsoft acquired. At Nuance, he drove the transformation and automation of business processes. Earlier in his career, Lillie was Vice President of Business Applications for Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC).

“With hybrid work environments here to stay and the growing importance of security resiliency, it’s an exciting time to take on the role of CIO at OneSpan,” said Lillie. “I’m honored to be part of OneSpan’s journey and look forward to leading our infrastructure and security operations to help people simply and safely access the connected world.”

“Mike has built an impressive career leading transformative IT initiatives and building high-performance teams at global software companies,” said OneSpan President and CEO, Matthew Moynahan. “Having the right leaders like Mike in place is how we will drive the execution and success of our strategic plan. I have absolute confidence in our future as we scale our business and transform the customer journey with secure digital agreements.”

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. OneSpan is trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's largest 100 banks, and processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

