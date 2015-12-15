OneStream Continues Strong Growth and Expands Customer Base in First Half of 2022

CPM software provider reports Annual Recurring Revenue up more than 60% year-over-year, crossing over $250 million in the second quarter

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue reached over $250 million in the second quarter ending June 30, up more than 60% year-over-year.

The company increased its customer base by over 100 new customers in the first half of the year to over 1,000 customers globally. New customers signed in the second quarter include: Ceridian, Comcast Corporation, DexKo Global, Flexjet, Grupo Salinas, Mondiale VGL, Quala, Samskip, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Digestive Health, U.S. Special Operations Command and Velocity Vehicle Group.

OneStream’s headcount continues to grow globally, the company hired over 100 new employees in the second quarter reaching a total headcount of over 1,100 employees across 18 countries. OneStream also added several partners internationally, including KPMG Australia and PwC Switzerland. The company continues to expand its global footprint, with plans to officially open its new headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan in the third quarter of 2022.

“We continue to see strong market demand as finance leaders face unique business challenges in today’s turbulent economy. As businesses continue to turn to OneStream to streamline complex financial processes, our sustained growth reinforces the value, support and satisfaction our customers gain from using the platform,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “Our unified and extensible platform helps finance leaders gain increased visibility across the enterprise and drive informed decision-making at the speed of business.”

In May, OneStream hosted its Splash 2022 User Conference and Partner Summit in San Antonio with nearly 1,800 in-person attendees and over 800 attending virtually. During the conference’s keynote session, OneStream President Craig Colby announced the limited general release of the company’s Sensible ML solution. Sensible ML unleashes the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across the enterprise directly within the OneStream platform without the need for dedicated data scientists or additional software.

“We are honored to celebrate the milestone of signing our 1,000th customer in the second quarter and remain focused on partnering with organizations to drive digital transformation and agile decision-making by replacing spreadsheets, cloud-point solutions and multiple legacy CPM applications,” said Craig Colby. “As finance leaders continue to navigate a rapidly changing business environment, our unified, extensible platform and MarketPlace solutions provide the data, insights and agility for enterprises to pivot quickly and intelligently.”

OneStream received several industry recognitions as a leading provider of CPM solutions during the second quarter, including:

Earned 15 top rankings, 33 leading positions and a 100% recommend score in the 2022 BARC Planning Survey

Named an overall leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility for the fifth consecutive year with a perfect ‘5-out-of-5’ recommend score in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

Achieved an overall “Excellent” customer satisfaction rating of 4.70 out of 5.0 and several top rankings in the 2022 BPM Pulse Awards

Recognized as the winner of the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award in the Office of Finance category for its Sensible ML solution

The company will host its 2022 OneStream Splash EMEA conference in Paris from September 14-16 with in-person and virtual attendance options. For more information, visit https://splashemea.onestreamsoftware.com/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

