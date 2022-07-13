OOOOO Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2022) – OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) (“OOOOO”), a mobile commerce platform, provides an update regarding its previous announced partnership with B2W – Companhia Digital (“B2W”).

The OOOOO Brazil platform was launched in May 2021. The Brazil platform utilised many of the features available from the OOOOO platform. During the initial term, the app had approximately 406,000 downloads and secured an average user rating of 4.4 out of 5.0.

B2W has identified areas of opportunity for further development before making any decision to incorporate the technology within their ecosystem on a longer-term basis. However, with current market sentiment, other technology priorities, and general economic conditions in Brazil, any follow-up projects beyond the initial one-year term have been paused.

B2W advised, “We have completed a successful pilot of the OOOOO technology platform. However, we are prioritizing some other initiatives at this moment and hope to resume the project at an opportune time.”

OOOOO remains committed to B2W and looks forward to resuming business opportunities as market conditions permit.

OOOOO co-founder and CEO Sam Jones stated:

“The pilot in Brazil with B2W has been extremely helpful for our company, developing the technology in a new language and integrating to new platforms. We received over 400,000 installs to the Brazilian app during the period, developing new features within this time. B2W have had some major changes to their group structure since we started the pilot and we look forward to continuing to work with their group in the near future, helping to expand their video commerce capability to their enormous user base in Brazil.”

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

