OPEX® to Exhibit Warehouse Automation Solutions in Australia at a Global Trade Show for Intralogistics, Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, is introducing leading-edge Warehouse Automation technology to attendees of CeMAT Australia, the world’s leading trade show covering intralogistics and materials handling, on 19-21 July 2022 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“Our operations and customer base have been progressively expanding across Australia, Asia, and Europe,” said John Sauer, Senior Director, Global Business Development, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. “This will be our first time exhibiting at CeMAT. We look forward to sharing our innovative warehouse automation technology that improves workflow, reduces costs and dependence on labour, and drives efficiencies in a client’s infrastructure.”

On the vanguard of warehouse automation, OPEX offers a suite of modular, flexible systems that are designed for each client and can be easily adapted to meet evolving business needs.

At CeMAT Australia, OPEX automation experts will discuss the capabilities of Perfect Pick®, a robotic goods-to-person picking solution that dramatically improves speed, efficiency, and reliability; and Sure Sort®, the industry-leading high-speed, small-item robotic sorting system. Additionally, information on the all-new Infinity™ AS/RS system will be available.

Perfect Pick is an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) for eCommerce fulfillment and micro-fulfillment. Paired with OPEX’s proprietary Cortex™ software platform, Perfect Pick reduces a client’s reliance on labor to pick and ship orders. Simple to operate, Perfect Pick securely stores inventory in self-contained units while utilizing a warehouse’s vertical space with modular, high-density racking, which increases throughput, reliability, and effectiveness.

A fleet of autonomous robotic delivery vehicles, iBOTs®, access every storage location within the warehouse aisle both horizontally and vertically, and deliver inventory directly to a workstation at the end of the aisle, eliminating the need for complicated conveyor systems or transfer equipment.

OPEX Sure Sort is a compact, scalable, configurable, and cost-effective small-item automated sorting solution that reduces the number of touchpoints associated with other sorters. An ideal ecommerce solution for micro-fulfillment centers, retail stores, and distribution centers, Sure Sort is a cost-effective and accurate order handling, cross-docking, and reverse logistics solution.

An alternative to traditional put wall sorting, Sure Sort increases productivity without increasing labor. Sure Sort iBOTs can recharge as they travel through the system, quickly and accurately processing up to 2,400 items each hour with as little as three operators.

OPEX is vertically integrated—innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling, and servicing all its automated solutions. This translates to the highest degree of quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity, and an exceptional client experience.

With generations of industry expertise, a proven track record developing first-class automation capabilities and advanced engineering, and a heritage of excellence, OPEX continuously reimagines automation technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges today and in the future. For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

Contacts

For Additional Information

Colleen Ciak



[email protected]

+1 856.727.1100, ext. 5350



+1 856.912.4952 Cell