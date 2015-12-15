Opus Genetics to Present at OIS Retina Innovation Summit 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opus Genetics, a patient-first gene therapy company developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Ben Yerxa, Ph.D., president and CEO of Opus, will present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Source (OIS) Retina Innovation Summit 2022 on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York.

Dr. Yerxa will deliver a company overview as part of the Innovation Showcase to discuss Opus’ unique model of combining validated science and commitment to patient need with wholly owned programs in inherited retinal diseases. Dr. Yerxa will also highlight Opus’ lead AAV-based gene therapy programs being developed to address mutations in genes that cause different forms of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

“We’re honored to be selected to participate in the OIS Innovation Showcase and highlight Opus’ patient-first, science-driven approach and pipeline of AAV-based gene therapy programs,” said Dr. Yerxa. “Opus’ mission is to build an engine to accelerate multiple rare genetic retinal disease therapeutics into the clinic and ultimately to the patients who need them. We look forward to providing an update on our LCA programs approaching clinical stage in the near-term, as well as our long-term approach to addressing additional genetic targets across the broad spectrum of inherited retinal diseases.”

The OIS Retina Innovation Summit brings together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals for a day-long summit showcasing novel therapies in development for ophthalmic diseases and vision disorders. For more information, visit https://ois.net/ois-retina-innovation-summit-2022/.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a groundbreaking gene therapy company for inherited retinal diseases with a unique model and purpose. Backed by Foundation Fighting Blindness’s venture arm, the RD Fund, Opus combines unparalleled insight and commitment to patient need with wholly owned programs in numerous orphan retinal diseases. Its AAV-based gene therapy portfolio tackles some of the most neglected forms of inherited blindness while creating novel orphan manufacturing scale and efficiencies. Based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., the company leverages knowledge of the best science and the expertise of pioneers in ocular gene therapy to transparently drive transformative treatments to patients. For more information, visit www.opusgenetics.com.

