Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2022 Results, July 2022 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

July 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2022 of $2.87

Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.34 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, including an estimated $0.46 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated (10.0)% total return on equity for the quarter

Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 17, 2022

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2022. The dividend of $0.045 per share will be paid August 29, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on July 29, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 17, 2022.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of July 13, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company had 176,251,193 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 177,117,186 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated June 30, 2022 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2022 was $2.87. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders’ equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s preliminary estimated total stockholders’ equity was approximately $507.4 million with 176,251,193 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.34, which includes $0.46 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.135 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was (10.0)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.335) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.135 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.47 from March 31, 2022.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jun 2022 Apr – Jun Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jul) in Jul) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 416 $ 425 0.01 % $ 101.96 4.00% 4.54% 50 130 0.8% 0.8% $ 7 $ (7 ) 15yr TBA 175,000 173,975 4.23 % 99.41 3.50% 2,831 (3,136 ) 15yr Total 175,416 174,400 4.24 % 99.42 3.50% 4.54% 50 130 0.8% 0.8% 2,838 (3,143 ) 30yr 3.0 3,469,251 3,260,634 79.24 % 93.99 3.00% 3.46% 15 342 7.4% 7.7% 104,218 (109,092 ) 30yr 3.5 227,580 222,919 5.42 % 97.95 3.50% 4.03% 28 324 11.7% 12.8% 6,201 (6,466 ) 30yr 4.0 284,173 282,173 6.86 % 99.30 4.00% 4.72% 12 347 7.5% 18.0% 6,265 (7,088 ) 30yr Total 3,981,004 3,765,726 91.52 % 94.59 3.10% 3.59% 15 342 7.6% 8.3% 116,684 (122,646 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,156,420 3,940,126 95.75 % 94.80 3.12% 3.59% 15 342 7.6% 8.3% 119,522 (125,789 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 330,732 39,254 0.95 % 11.87 3.00% 3.69% 72 161 12.2% 13.5% (485 ) 252 IO 20yr 4.0 11,963 1,404 0.03 % 11.73 4.00% 4.57% 126 107 11.8% 14.3% – (2 ) IO 30yr 3.0 41,727 6,784 0.16 % 16.26 3.00% 3.70% 36 317 13.3% 12.8% (213 ) 165 IO 30yr 3.5 503,821 98,384 2.39 % 19.53 3.50% 4.01% 55 296 12.9% 12.4% (2,181 ) 1,492 IO 30yr 4.0 148,069 26,662 0.65 % 18.01 4.00% 4.55% 74 277 20.1% 19.4% (974 ) 802 IO 30yr 4.5 4,197 799 0.02 % 19.05 4.50% 4.99% 144 203 11.0% 15.4% (22 ) 18 IO 30yr 5.0 2,350 467 0.01 % 19.87 5.00% 5.36% 144 203 30.0% 17.3% (15 ) 13 IO Total 1,042,859 173,754 4.22 % 16.66 3.41% 3.99% 64 249 13.7% 13.8% (3,890 ) 2,740 IIO 30yr 4.0 35,107 955 0.02 % 2.72 3.02% 4.40% 58 293 9.9% 11.1% 194 (189 ) Total Structured RMBS 1,077,966 174,709 4.25 % 16.21 3.39% 4.00% 63 250 13.6% 13.7% (3,696 ) 2,551 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,234,386 $ 4,114,835 100.00 % 3.17% 3.67% 25 323 8.9% 9.5% $ 115,826 $ (123,238 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (1,200,500 ) Sep-2022 $ (31,555 ) $ 22,351 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (274,500 ) Sep-2022 (15,536 ) 13,691 Swaps (1,400,000 ) Jul-2028 (36,711 ) 35,424 TBA (175,000 ) Jul-2022 (5,392 ) 5,692 Swaptions (777,800 ) Mar-2023 (12,182 ) 11,118 Hedge Total $ (3,827,800 ) $ (101,376 ) $ 88,276 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 14,450 $ (34,962 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.25 at June 30, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,347.6 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $127.38 at June 30, 2022. The market value of the short position was $349.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 2,591,682 65.8% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 237,439 6.0% Freddie Mac 1,349,178 34.2% Whole Pool Assets 3,703,421 94.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,940,860 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,940,860 100.0%

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of June 30, 2022 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 355,463 9.4% 1.44% 40 8/10/2022 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 332,722 8.9% 0.97% 12 7/14/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 330,133 8.8% 1.69% 34 8/29/2022 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 320,104 8.5% 1.15% 16 7/26/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 291,534 7.8% 1.16% 65 11/18/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 246,670 6.6% 1.50% 28 8/23/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 228,511 6.1% 1.23% 26 8/18/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 196,520 5.2% 1.64% 28 7/28/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 179,465 4.8% 1.59% 18 7/21/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 173,115 4.6% 1.34% 27 7/28/2022 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 158,181 4.2% 1.63% 25 7/27/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 150,941 4.0% 1.02% 20 7/25/2022 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 144,585 3.8% 1.62% 18 7/18/2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 123,434 3.3% 1.10% 14 7/21/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 115,434 3.1% 1.37% 21 7/25/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 115,236 3.1% 1.20% 18 7/21/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 86,155 2.3% 1.62% 22 7/22/2022 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 83,356 2.2% 1.62% 6 7/6/2022 South Street Securities, LLC 60,322 1.6% 1.17% 18 7/18/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 24,157 0.6% 1.27% 14 7/14/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 23,337 0.6% 1.64% 28 7/28/2022 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 19,604 0.5% 1.52% 14 7/14/2022 Total Borrowings $ 3,758,979 100.0% 1.36% 27 11/18/2022

