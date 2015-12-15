Panini Is Back in the Largest Latin American Financial Technology Expo, Febraban Tech

Focus is on intelligent check scanners integrated with innovative software solutions and the preview of a new, multi-functional secure identity platform

TORINO, Italy & DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panini S.p.A., a global payments technology provider, is participating in the new Febraban Tech event in São Paulo, Brazil (booth no. 96), three years after the last in-presence edition of its predecessor, CIAB – a stop due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Before this forced pause, Panini had been exhibiting in CIAB Febraban for twelve consecutive years.





Febraban Tech abandons the Transamerica Expo Center and relocates to the Bienal de São Paulo pavilion, designed by Oscar Niemeyer, one of the greatest architects of the past century. The expo building is in Parque Ibirapuera, the most visited park in South America, and the new setting is meant to reflect the rapid evolution of technology and a new global reality of accelerated transformation. This theme has been particularly appreciated by Panini, who is confirming its role as a major player in this important market as well as eager to announce a new ground-breaking solution in the secure identity domain.

Panini is partnering with Mobile Sistemas, a Brazilian provider of financial equipment, also offering efficient technical support and maintenance services to local users of Panini products, such as Banco Bradesco, Sicoob, Santander and others.

Panini will showcase its latest intelligent check scanner, the Vision E, suitable for branch use as well as for Remote Deposit Capture (RDC). The Panini booth will feature a preview of their new secure identity platform: BioCred combines fingerprint verification, ID document reading, electronic signature and other functions using a consolidation approach, with the objective to reduce fraud and to improve service to in-presence customers, in banking and other industries.

In addition, Panini’s EverneXt scanner will be displayed in the booth of Most Specialist Technologies, integrated with leading check processing solutions by Tessi, an important financial software provider and a Panini Gold partner. The EverneXt, a balanced mix of ergonomics and performance based on a patented, intelligent HTTPS-based architecture, functions in autonomous Autoscan mode with WeCheck IoT software for in-branch deposit and with Cheq’corner, a new generation self-service check deposit kiosk. WeCheck is also available in a specific version for RDC, WeCheck Remettants, equally integrated with Panini scanners.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Mobile Sistemas, one of our valued Gold partners, and asked them to join us in this outstanding technology showcase. In parallel, our partnership with Tessi and Most will bring to the market the software solutions that best leverage the potential of our most advanced scanners. We are confident that the acquaintance of these Partners with the local financial community and their technical expertise, combined with our superior product range, will provide Brazilian customers with the efficiency they need to keep the pace in a highly competitive market,” says Francesco Grasso, Marketing Director at Panini.

FEBRABAN TECH 2022 will take place at the Bienal de São Paulo – Parque do Ibirapuera, August 9 to 11. Panini will be exhibiting in booth no. 96 with the presence of Mobile Sistemas, while Most will be exhibiting in booth no. 24.

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for over 75 years. Panini has a rich history of innovation, resulting in market leading solutions based on state-of-the-art engineering and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini improves customer efficiency and fraud prevention via trusted and innovative technologies for check truncation and secure identity. The company’s scalable check imaging systems address the complete range of distributed capture opportunities, resulting in the world’s largest deployed base of scanners, and their expanding portfolio of secure identity technologies includes reliable, user-friendly options for identity verification and authentication. Panini operates on a global scale and has a direct subsidiary in Dayton (OH), USA to cover strategic North American markets.

For more information visit www.panini.com.

About Mobile Sistemas

Founded in São Paulo, Brazil to attend commercial and banking automation projects, Mobile Sistemas is a representative of the most important equipment manufacturers in the area such as Panini, Zebra, Honeywell and Datalogic. The company provides technical assistance for hardware products and software development teams to support the application and development of web, client and mobile solutions.

For more information visit www.mobilesistemas.com.br.

About Most Specialist Technologies

Founded in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, MOST has a rich history of innovating high-tech solutions for different types of companies. Nowadays, their portfolio consists of solutions based in Artificial Intelligence to automate digital onboarding processes. Among others, the solutions portfolio includes concepts of:

Background checks in public, private and governmental databases to help combat fraud and crimes of misrepresentation;

Facial recognition performed through neural networks;

Biometric comparison between selfie and photo of personal document;

Selfie with proof of life;

Directed questionnaires to validating the identification of the bearer.

For more information visit www.most.com.br.

About Tessi

Tessi is an international player in Business Process Services, which supports companies in digitizing their customer experience. Operating in more than 15 countries all over the world, Tessi has 12,500 employees and has generated turnover of €475 million in 2021.

Find out more on www.tessi.eu.

