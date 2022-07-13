Pax8 Hits New Milestones; Launches Custom Website for APAC Region

QUEENSLAND, Australia, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the launch of its website, https://www.pax8.com/en-apac, for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The website will continue to enhance the company’s brand in the region and provide the scale required to support its growing partner base.

“I believe it is imperative to offer local support, resources, and a website that reflects our partners in the region,” said Chris Sharp, CEO at Pax8 Asia. “It’s an exciting time for Pax8 as we continue to expand our business and offer MSPs access to our award-winning marketplace and services in Asia. As we grow our business with precision and scale, it is our goal that our Pax8 brand will become an everyday name for MSPs, vendors, and cloud-enabled businesses around the world.”

Pax8’s journey to become the leading global cloud marketplace and expand its network beyond the Americas began in 2021 with business acquisitions of cloud-based service providers, including Wirehive, Resello, and TVG. These partnerships enabled Pax8 to offer its cloud marketplace in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), setting the company up for an ambitious international expansion. Subsequently, in April 2022, Pax8 launched into the APAC region, initially focusing on Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, in May 2022, Pax8 acquired Sea-Level Operations APAC, a leading education firm that provides world-class coaching, education, and resources to help businesses in Asia-Pacific thrive.

The APAC regional website is intended to enhance the Pax8 brand and reach partners interested in accessing the award-winning Pax8 cloud commerce marketplace to purchase products from leading vendors. Pax8 currently partners with over 25,000 MSPs and 80 vendors, serving over 250,000 enterprises in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

“The momentum of our company, our employees, and our partners is the impetus that will drive Pax8’s business growth and success,” added Sharp. “Pax8 is pushing itself to new heights because we believe MSPs deserve the best experience in the business.”

