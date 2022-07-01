PBCO Financial Corporation Reports Q2 2022 Earnings

MEDFORD, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PBCO Financial Corporation (OTC PINK: PBCO), the holding company of People’s Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the 2nd quarter 2022. As a result of the PBCO Financial Corporation reorganization and merger effective February 28, 2022, the current period financial discussion and summary balance sheet and income statement in this release reflect PBCO Financial Corporation on a consolidated basis, while the comparative prior periods are People’s Bank of Commerce results only. As the results of operations presented are substantially from the performance of People’s Bank of Commerce, management believes there is not a material difference related to disclosing the current and comparative results as presented.

Highlights

Second quarter net income of $2.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share

Steelhead gross factoring revenue of $2.0 million, an increase of 25.0% from Q2 2021

Core earnings (excluding PPP fee income) up 25.9% from Q2 2021

Investment securities increased $140.7 million, or 135.1%, over Q2 2021

The company reported quarterly net income of $2.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the 2nd quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $2.08 per share, down from $2.28 per share for the prior twelve-month period. “Although earnings were impacted by the absence of income from PPP, the bank performed according to expectations during 2nd quarter. Excluding PPP income for the 2nd quarter of 2021, EPS would have been $0.38 per share, demonstrating the strength in core earnings for the most recent quarter,” said Lindsey Trautman, Chief Financial Officer. During the quarter, the company also made a provision for loan losses of $113 thousand. “The second quarter of 2022 represents the first time in two years that earnings are not materially impacted by PPP loans or merger related adjustments and more closely represent core bank earnings going forward,” commented Ms. Trautman.

Deposits decreased $47.3 million, a 5.9% decrease from the prior quarter ending March 31, 2022. Over the last 12 months, deposits grew by $37.8 million, an annualized 5.3% growth rate. “During 2nd quarter, the company experienced a decrease in deposits, primarily related to tax payments made in April after ramping up in March,” commented Joan Reukauf, Chief Operating Officer.

“Portfolio loans were down $4.5 million during the 2nd quarter of 2022, compared to 1st quarter of 2022,” commented Julia Beattie, President. “During 1st quarter, the bank experienced strong competition for long-term fixed rate loans which materialized into continued downward pressure during the 2nd quarter. This competition has eased with the rising rate environment but impacted 2nd quarter loan growth overall,” added Beattie. The last four remaining PPP loans were forgiven during 2nd quarter.

Classified assets were flat from the prior quarter in both Other Real Estate Owned and classified loans. Total loans past due or on non-accrual increased slightly, as a percentage of total loans, from the prior quarter to 0.22% versus 0.21% as of Q1 2022. During the 2nd quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) was updated based on changes in loans and updated economic expectations, which were factored into the bank’s analysis. As of June 30, 2022, the ALLL was 1.06% of portfolio loans and the unallocated reserve stood at $791 thousand or 16.6% of the allowance.

Second quarter 2022 non-interest income totaled $3.2 million, an increase of $306 thousand from the 2nd quarter of 2021. During Q2 2022, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue increased $397 thousand, a 25.0% increase over the same quarter of 2021. Conversely, mortgage income decreased $192 thousand, or 27.5%, from the 2nd quarter of 2021, due to an increase in interest rates and a softening housing market.

Non-interest expense totaled $6.1 million in the 2nd quarter, up $111 thousand from the same period in 2021. Notably, personnel expense was the largest driver for the increase in non-interest expense, up $526 thousand versus the same quarter prior year, a 15.5% increase, primarily due to increasing wage pressure in the company’s markets. Advertising expenses were down $279 thousand in the 2nd quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021 as the bank expensed $250 thousand in donations toward housing relief support for survivors of the 2020 Alameda Fire during 2nd quarter 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 9.58% with total shareholder equity of $66.4 million. During the quarter, the company was able to augment capital through earnings while assets also decreased with the decrease in deposits during the quarter. As of June 30, 2022, the bank’s Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.71%, up from 11.25% as of March 31, 2022. The company also had unrealized losses on its investment portfolio, net of taxes, of $19.3 million, which is attributed to changes in market value in the current rising rate environment. The net unrealized losses in the investment portfolio resulted in the decline in Book Value Per Share and Tangible Book Value per share from prior periods. “Losses in the investment portfolio would only be recognized if the company needed additional liquidity for operations,” commented Lindsey Trautman. “Given the company’s strong liquidity position and access to alternative sources of liquidity, the probability of recognizing any losses in the investment portfolio remains very low,” added Trautman.

“Overall, 2nd quarter of 2022 demonstrated the company’s solid core earnings and strengthened capital position which will allow us to weather the uncertain economic future,” commented Julia Beattie. “The $25.0 million sub-debt issuance completed in first quarter has allowed the company to continue implementing its strategic plan while providing a cushion, should a downturn occur,” added Beattie. “Based on experience gained in the Great Recession, we know that banks who looked to the future and planned for economic uncertainty were able to work with clients and manage through challenges as they arose, while protecting the safety and soundness of the company,” concluded Beattie.

About PBCO Financial Corporation

PBCO Financial Corporation’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Company is available in the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, and Salem.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People’s Bank or its management “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People’s Bank’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000’s) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,800 $ 13,019 $ 5,194 $ 4,752 Federal funds sold – – – – Interest bearing deposits 69,980 113,055 77,643 148,554 Investment securities 244,842 249,850 241,564 104,155 Loans held for sale 1,333 1,549 1,408 901 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 447,823 452,296 457,224 474,909 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 449,156 453,845 458,632 475,810 Allowance for loan losses (4,767 ) (4,646 ) (4,376 ) (4,076 ) Premises and equipment, net 27,657 27,979 27,304 26,878 Bank owned life insurance 13,956 13,861 13,759 13,585 Other Assets 42,081 43,186 39,877 36,316 Total assets $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 805,973 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand – non-interest bearing $ 333,985 $ 355,358 $ 350,424 $ 317,837 Demand – interest bearing 101,743 98,064 113,154 112,945 Money market and savings 297,504 320,677 276,264 250,326 Time deposits of less than $250,000 15,429 21,027 21,140 20,613 Time deposits of more than $250,000 2,080 2,959 3,247 11,259 Total deposits $ 750,741 $ 798,085 $ 764,229 $ 712,979 Borrowed funds 31,690 31,788 7,437 6,817 Other liabilities 8,886 8,997 8,866 11,107 Total liabilities $ 791,317 $ 838,870 $ 780,532 $ 730,904 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock $ 61,340 $ 61,340 $ 61,340 $ 57,104 Retained earnings 24,309 21,864 19,465 17,620 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (19,261 ) (11,925 ) (1,740 ) 345 Total stockholders’ equity $ 66,388 $ 71,279 $ 79,065 $ 75,069 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 805,973

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000’s) 2nd Quarter



2022 1st Quarter



2022 4th Quarter



2021 2nd Quarter



2021 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 5,552 $ 5,515 $ 5,974 $ 6,673 Investments 903 864 724 218 Federal funds sold and due from banks 135 52 44 50 Total interest income 6,590 6,431 6,742 6,941 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 146 162 197 264 Borrowed funds 273 66 15 15 Total interest expense 419 228 212 279 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,171 6,203 6,530 6,662 Provision for loan losses 113 266 139 (249 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,058 5,937 6,391 6,911 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 120 115 117 108 Mortgage lending income 505 476 472 697 Steelhead finance income 1,984 2,001 1,984 1,587 Bargain purchase gain – – (316 ) – BOLI Income 95 96 72 66 Other non-interest income 540 580 585 480 Total noninterest income 3,244 3,268 2,914 2,938 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,914 3,697 3,416 3,389 Occupancy & equipment expense 898 869 924 800 Advertising expense 113 119 295 392 Professional expenses 192 283 213 266 Data processing expense 292 244 (197 ) 333 Other operating expenses 650 805 699 769 Total noninterest expense 6,059 6,017 5,350 5,948 Income before taxes 3,243 3,188 3,955 3,901 Provision for income taxes 799 789 978 948 NET INCOME $ 2,444 $ 2,399 $ 2,977 $ 2,953 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,055,301 5,055,301 5,057,211 5,043,127 Average shares outstanding* 5,055,301 5,056,574 5,047,540 5,043,127 Earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.59 *Adjusted for stock dividend 9/22/21

(Dollars in 000’s) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 Financial Highlights Total loans $ 449,156 $ 453,845 $ 458,632 $ 475,810 Total deposits $ 750,741 $ 798,085 $ 764,229 $ 712,979 Total assets $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 805,973 Net income $ 2,444 $ 2,399 $ 2,977 $ 2,953 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 961 $ 1,109 $ 1,116 $ 1,649 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ 107 $ 48 $ (8) $ 919 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.11% 1.10% 1.40% 1.46% Return on average equity 14.23% 12.33% 15.32% 16.05% Net interest margin 3.14% 3.17% 3.46% 3.68% Yield on loans 4.98% 4.84% 5.15% 5.39% Cost of deposits 0.08% 0.08% 0.10% 0.15% Efficiency ratio 64.35% 63.53% 56.65% 61.96% Full-time equivalent employees 148 149 140 138 Capital Leverage ratio 9.58% 8.76% 8.99% 8.83% Common equity tier 1 ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Tier 1 risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Total risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Book value per share $ 13.13 $ 14.10 $ 15.63 $ 14.89 Tangible book value per share $ 12.38 $ 13.34 $ 14.87 $ 14.11 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 4,767 $ 4,646 $ 5,782 $ 4,076 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 1,001 $ 959 $ 703 $ 876 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 1,287 $ 1,245 $ 1,245 $ 1,845 Classified assets(2) $ 1,851 $ 1,874 $ 2,949 $ 3,138 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.06% 1.02% 1.26% 0.86% ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 476% 484% 822% 465% Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% -0.15% 0.00% Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.23% 0.21% 0.15% 0.19% Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.15% 0.14% 0.14% 0.23% Classified Asset Ratio(3) 2.60% 2.47% 3.53% 3.96% Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.22% 0.21% 0.15% 0.18% End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 314,822 $ 362,905 $ 319,207 $ 252,709 Total loans, net of allowance $ 444,389 $ 449,199 $ 454,256 $ 471,734 Total earning assets $ 763,978 $ 816,750 $ 777,839 $ 728,520 Intangible Assets $ 3,828 $ 3,841 $ 3,854 $ 3,901 Total assets $ 857,705 $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 805,973 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 333,985 $ 355,358 $ 350,424 $ 317,837 Total deposits $ 750,741 $ 798,085 $ 764,229 $ 712,979 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 336,810 $ 328,747 $ 301,297 $ 228,874 Total loans, net of allowance $ 445,529 $ 450,861 $ 449,826 $ 489,813 Total earning assets $ 782,340 $ 779,609 $ 751,123 $ 718,687 Total assets $ 880,100 $ 870,794 $ 848,239 $ 809,623 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 342,067 $ 353,917 $ 356,832 $ 320,986 Total deposits $ 770,019 $ 771,160 $ 752,255 $ 717,147

Contacts

Ken Trautman, CEO

(541) 774-7654, [email protected]

