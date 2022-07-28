PetVets Online Releases NexGard SPECTRA Chewable Anti-Flea Treatment Review

A website for pet owners examines NexGard SPECTRA’s flea treatment for dogs.

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2022) – PetVets Online’s latest launch gives dog owners in the UK a detailed look at one of the most effective products on the market for the control and elimination of parasites in domestic pets. The research is part of the website’s comprehensive collection of news, reviews, products, and resources for animal lovers.

More details can be found at https://petvetsonline.org/nexgard-for-dogs-facts-about-nexgard-chewables

PetVes Online

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/129886_84ce20b9f4970b19_001full.jpg

The new research report details why NexGard SPECTRA is an effective orally-administered protection solution against ticks, fleas, intestinal worms, and heartworm disease. Readers are also given a dosage guide for different sizes and breeds of dogs.

The resource helps dog owners deal with the ongoing issue of flea infestations in their beloved pets. According to the RSPCA, fleas are a type of external parasite. Different species tend to infect dogs, cats, rabbits, and humans too. Fleas can live as long as one year with females able to lay up to 50 eggs in a single day.

Readers will learn that NexGard SPECTRA contains Milbemycin Oxime, an active ingredient that kills intestinal parasites and heartworms. It comes in chewable tablet form and it works by interfering with the nerves of fleas and ticks, paralysing them and killing them as they bite.

The ingredients take around 30 minutes to begin killing fleas while ticks are eradicated after 48 hours.

In addition to these species, the new PetVets Online article explains that NexGard SPECTRA can also be used to treat hookworms, roundworms, whipworms, flea allergy dermatitis, demodicosis, and mange mites. Full protection against these conditions is achieved with one monthly dose.

About PetVets Online

The company is headquartered in Wilmington, DE but supplies pet owners across the UK and mainland Europe too. PetVets Online sources the very best pet products from around the world, offering a 30 to 50% reduction on prices for leading pet brands.

A spokesperson says, “At PetVets Online we care about our customers, our business, and especially our pets. Our mission is to be your one-stop resource for quality information on pet supplies sourced from around the globe.”

With its latest research into NexGard SPECTRA, PetVets Online continues to inform and educate pet owners across the globe with the latest news, reviews, and up-to-the-minute products for healthier, happier animals.

Interested parties can visit https://petvetsonline.org for more information.

The company is also reaching out to dedicated pet owners and customers in other countries who may be interested in the detailed guides that are regularly published by them. Go here for more details: https://petvetsonline.org/nexgard-fur-hunde-nexgard-kaufen/

Contact Info:

Name: Doc Anderson

Email: [email protected]

Organization: PetVetsOnline (Wolf Global LLC)

Address: 19 C Trolley Square, Wilmington, Delaware 19806, United States

Website: https://petvetsonline.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129886