Philip An Joins DLA LLC as a Managing Director, Accounting Advisory

Philip An has over 20 years of experience in accounting and business advisory; specializing in guiding companies throughout the corporate lifecycle in matters including US GAAP / IFRS, Internal / External Audit, SOX / FDICIA Compliance, Internal Controls, PCAOB Standards Policies and Procedures, System Conversion, Financial Reporting, Treasury, and Financial Risk Management. His experience with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) has enabled him to prepare Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, prepare technical accounting assistance for financial instruments issued by the SPACs, and assist the newly merged public companies in creating accounting and SEC reporting policies and procedures.

Prior to joining DLA, Philip served as a Senior Director, Technical Accounting with a consulting firm, where he led an International Financial Reporting Standards to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles conversion advisory project for a leading litigation finance company headquartered both in London and New York. Prior to this, he worked at KPMG, PwC, and Deloitte.

“We are thrilled to welcome Philip to our team. We are confident that Philip’s broad operational, technical accounting and financial reporting expertise will be a valuable resource to our clients as we further expand our capabilities,” stated Scott Levy, Partner, DLA LLC. “With his unique and diverse background serving organizations of differing sizes in various industries, he will deepen our ability to help our clients navigate complex accounting and regulatory issues,” continued Levy.

Founded in 2001, DLA provides internal audit, accounting, and corporate finance advisory services to hundreds of clients. DLA’s leadership team averages 30+ years of experience and is led by Big Four veterans with deep industry expertise. DLA specializes in internal audit, accounting advisory, forensic accounting, valuation and litigation support, tax, risk management, investment banking, and IT advisory services. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

