Phoenix’s Arizona Septic Tank Updates Installation & Repair Services

Arizona Septic Tank, serving Scottsdale as well as the Greater Phoenix and surrounding areas, has announced updated sewer repair and installation services.

Scottsdale, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2022) – Arizona Septic Tank, whose background is in the construction industry, has updated its turnkey septic installation and repair solutions in response to the high demand for on-site wastewater treatment systems.

Additionally, the recent update now allows the company to offer full-service sewer line, septic, and drain repairs. They maintain an expanding fleet of septic pump trucks, enabling them to provide faster and more responsive services.

Arizona Septic Tank announcement comes in response to a recent study which found that the number of septic tanks is growing throughout the U.S. While many residences today are connected to municipal sewer systems, those that are not connected typically have onsite treatment facilities to treat and distribute residential wastewater. A septic system’s design life is typically 20 years, but with proper management and maintenance, it can last much longer. When a property is sold in Arizona, all septic systems must be inspected. The sole exception is for recently installed and untested systems.

With the recent update, Arizona Septic Tank provides preventative maintenance that can forestall any serious issues. A clogged sewer system – often indicated by back-up in the property owner’s sinks – may require septic tank cleaning/pumping or system repairs or a drain field replacement. To that end, the company now offers annual inspections as well as septic tank cleaning every three to five years.

For new installations, Arizona Septic Tank can now carry out all tests and engineering that are necessary for a new septic system on a property, as well as take care of the permit procedures on the client’s behalf.

