PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligencePROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. EDT to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Thursday August 11, 2022, 11:59 PM EDT at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13731435.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
PROS Investor Relations

Belinda Overdeput

713-335-5879

[email protected]

Media Contact:
Amy Williams

713.335.5978

[email protected]

