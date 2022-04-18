PROVEN Skincare Granted Groundbreaking Patent, First Time Personalization Has Been Patented; Cements PROVEN’s Position As The Leader in Personalized Skincare

The Unprecedented Patent Protects PROVEN’s Tireless Work Providing Personalized Skincare to Individuals Based on Their Unique Needs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROVEN Skincare, the AI-powered, technology-first skincare brand, today announced that it has been granted a groundbreaking U.S. Patent, cementing its position as the leader in personalized skincare. With this far-reaching, industry-shaping patent, PROVEN has protected the use of personalization in skincare. The patent protects any skincare personalization process where an algorithm is used and a customer receives personalized outputs. Moreover, the patent protects the ability to continuously monitor changes in its customers such as geographical location, age, and lifestyle changes, and adjusts products and product recommendations in real-time. The patent covers the first instance of personalization in skincare.

“PROVEN was founded to revolutionize the way people experience skincare, and with this patent, our industry leadership, years of innovation, technological breakthroughs, and novel products are being recognized as the standard-bearer in the industry,” said PROVEN co-founder and CEO Ming S. Zhao. “The PROVEN team has spent years perfecting skincare personalization unlike anything ever available to consumers before and we have developed innovative technology that allows us to offer personalized products unique to the individual, improving their skin and overall well-being. We could not be more proud that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has recognized our groundbreaking work and are thrilled to cement our position as the leader in personalized skincare.”

The patent includes using personalization to provide skincare products and product recommendations for individuals tailored to their specific needs, including environment, lifestyle, skin history, and demographics. The personalization technology analyzes an individual’s inputs to create an informed, unique profile for the person, including specific product needs down to the ingredient level, then stores and tracks this information in real-time to update the product recommendations as the individual’s circumstances evolve.

In addition to providing personalized skincare to people based on their individual needs, this patent is uniquely focused on keeping customer skin profiles up to date automatically. This means that customers always receive custom-formulated products not only customized to their unique skin profile but also customized to their unique environment and personal factors even as those things change. This allows PROVEN to serve customers with effective products for life.

United States Patent 11, 328, 338 can be read in full here.

