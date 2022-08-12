Public Storage to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its second quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (866) 342-8591 International dial-in number: (203) 518-9713 Conference ID: PSAQ222 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (888) 219-1276 International dial-in number: (402) 220-4949 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Date accessible through: August 12, 2022

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,797 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 199 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 254 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand, and (iii) an approximate 41% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), which owned and operated approximately 27 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2022. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

