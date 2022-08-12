Public Storage to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its second quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

   

Live conference call

   

Domestic dial-in number:

(866) 342-8591

   

International dial-in number:

(203) 518-9713

   

Conference ID:

PSAQ222

   

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

   

 

 

   

Conference call replay

   

Domestic dial-in number:

(888) 219-1276

   

International dial-in number:

(402) 220-4949

   

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

   

Date accessible through:

August 12, 2022

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,797 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 199 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 254 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand, and (iii) an approximate 41% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), which owned and operated approximately 27 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2022. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

Contacts

Ryan Burke

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141

Related Stories

ContraFect Announces Independent DSMB Recommends Exebacase Phase 3 DISRUPT Study Be Stopped for Futility Following Interim Analysis

CytomX Therapeutics Provides Strategic Update

Calithera Biosciences Shares Progress in Sapanisertib and Mivavotinib Clinical Programs at Upcoming Lung Cancer and Lymphoma Conferences

Terranueva Closes a Private Placement of Debentures for $2,950,000

Sendoso Adds Big Brands with Style to Leading Global Gift Marketplace

Gaming Dapp Splinterlands Emerges as a Leader Among Other Blockchain Games

You may have missed

ContraFect Announces Independent DSMB Recommends Exebacase Phase 3 DISRUPT Study Be Stopped for Futility Following Interim Analysis

CytomX Therapeutics Provides Strategic Update

Calithera Biosciences Shares Progress in Sapanisertib and Mivavotinib Clinical Programs at Upcoming Lung Cancer and Lymphoma Conferences

Terranueva Closes a Private Placement of Debentures for $2,950,000

Sendoso Adds Big Brands with Style to Leading Global Gift Marketplace

error: Content is protected !!