Q-State Biosciences Announces New Peer Reviewed Publication Introducing Its Next Generation Swarm™ Optogenetic Measurement Technology System

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-State Biosciences (“Q-State”), a discovery technology and therapeutics company advancing programs for the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders, announced today the publication of a peer reviewed original research article in Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience. The paper, titled “Highly Parallelized, Multicolor Optogenetic Recordings of Cellular Activity for Therapeutic Discovery Applications in Ion Channels and Disease-associated Excitable Cells,” highlights Q-State’s proprietary Swarm™ technology system. A pillar of the company’s unique-in-world BRITE™ discovery engine, Swarm™ leverages highly parallelized optogenetic measurements of human and animal model systems to characterize complex cellular function and the performance characteristics of therapeutic candidate molecules. The publication is part of a special research topic collection entitled “Targeting Ion Channels for Drug Discovery: Emerging Challenges for High Throughput Screening Technologies.”

The paper details the design and operating capabilities of the new Swarm™ system, including its use applications in neuronal and cardiac model systems to broadly quantify cellular activity. As a demonstration of the system’s high throughput capacity, Q-State scientists established and optimized a series of ‘Spiking HEK’ cell assays to screen voltage-gated sodium channel subtypes such as Nav1.7, which plays a critical role in the sensory transmission of pain and has historically been a challenging target for drug development. The team at Q-state first validated the instrument and assays with known pharmacological tool compounds and then performed a high-throughput screen of 200,000 small molecules to identify Nav1.7 subtype selective blockers to show its utility at scale. As a final demonstration of the versatility of Swarm™, the new system was used to record changes in both voltage and calcium simultaneously in human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes under paced conditions. This state-of-the-art approach represents significant progress in the ability to screen challenging but biologically important drug targets with the throughput, deep information content, and high temporal resolution necessary to power AI/ML-based computational insights which will ultimately yield urgently needed new therapies to patients.

Q-State technologist Gabriel Borja is lead author of the paper.

