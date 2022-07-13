Quantum Loophole Breaks Ground on Massive QLoop Fiber Network

Innovator in data center infrastructure and siting solutions constructing a 43-mile ring connecting Quantum Frederick and Ashburn, Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#200000StrandsofFiber—Quantum Loophole, Inc., an innovative developer of first-of-its-kind Gigawatt-scale master planned data center communities, today broke ground on the company’s massive QLoop network, a 43-mile hyperscale fiber ring connecting the company’s 2,100+ acre Quantum Frederick data center development site in Maryland to the Ashburn, Virginia ecosystem. The network ring will offer capacity for more than 200,000 strands of fiber connecting to the Ashburn ecosystem in under one half millisecond Round Trip Time (RTT).





The QLoop fiber optic ring has received all governmental approvals for its two crossings of the Potomac River. Quantum Loophole will be constructing a network of conduits to connect Quantum Frederick’s two planned network centers on its Maryland data center campus where automatic, robotic cross connections powered by Telescent are planned to be installed. When complete, QLoop will contain in excess of thirty, 2-inch HDPE conduits placed at a depth designed to exceed security standards. When fully deployed, Telescent-enabled network centers will be capable of processing millions of cross connects from the QLoop to the on-campus conduits that deliver fiber to each data center site on the Quantum Frederick campus, thus expediting time-to-market for customers and creating a private metro system on the Quantum Frederick campus.

“We are building the largest medium haul fiber backbone that’s ever been created,” says Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole. “And we are bolstering that with some pretty amazing cross-connect capabilities. Each property will have access to conduits and thousands of strands of fiber directly into the QLoop system to enable seamless, private and secure connectivity for all of our campus-wide customers.”

In terms of community impact, Quantum Loophole employs a dig-once approach. By placing the conduits all at once, QLoop will be able to support future campus expansions and increase speed to market for customers without disturbing the land along the route each time. The initial fiber availability will be 3,456 strands and with a systemwide bend radius designed to accommodate 6912 fiber; adding capacity to the platform will be both fast and efficient.

Quantum Loophole reimagines the site selection process for hyperscale and mass-scale data center developments. Its first project, in Frederick County Maryland, provides the digital infrastructure industry a 10-20 year road map inclusive of land, power, water and fiber network infrastructure. Pre-orders for conduit, custom fiber deployments and access to QLoop are currently available.

For more information about Quantum Loophole visit: www.quantumloophole.com.

About Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole disrupts data center site selection offering a rapid platform delivery for land, power, connectivity, and scale. The company’s first-of-its-kind gigawatt-scale, master planned data center development uniquely addresses the scalability, connectivity, and cost-efficiency challenges of today’s large-scale deployments. Powered by innovative energy systems, hundreds of thousands of strands of fiber from multiple carriers, and mass-scale entitled land, Quantum Loophole’s master planned communities take the guesswork out of adding needed data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers, enterprises, and colocation providers speed with go-to-market capabilities. Incorporating renewable energy, land and water improvements, Quantum Loophole offers an environmentally sound approach that reduces the overall carbon footprint while fully enabling powered land with the highest level of connectivity, reliability, and security. For more information, please visit www.quantumloophole.com.

