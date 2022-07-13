Quest Ranked on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

ROSEVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quest Technology Management has been ranked #96 as one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers on the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 list.

For the past 16 years, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

“We are greatly honored that Quest has been recognized as one of the technology industry’s top-performing global providers of managed services on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 list,” said Tim Burke, Quest president and CEO. “Quest is dedicated to helping our customers safeguard their assets while providing a broad array of IT managed services allowing them to exceed their technology expectations.”

This year’s list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.

“The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. “The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year’s crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year’s list one of the best on record.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”

About Quest

Quest® is a leading global technology management firm. For over 30 years, we’ve worked seamlessly with our customers to achieve their technology and business goals. Quest delivers IT managed, cloud, consulting, staffing, and support services for cybersecurity, disaster recovery, incident response, unified communications and carrier solutions, virtualization, networking, application development, data center, and physical infrastructure including access control, wireless design, video conferencing, and cabling/fiber optic. Our unique and flexible service level agreement, QuestFlex®, allows companies to customize managed technologies on-premises, off-site, or in the cloud with one of our US-based or international service delivery centers.

Quest® and copyrights by Quest® are registered trademarks of Quest Media & Supplies, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: www.questsys.com.

Follow Quest: Blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information, and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors, and providers.

