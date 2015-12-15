Quotient Limited and InfYnity Biomarkers Announce Partnership to Expand MosaiQ Infectious Disease Menu

Partnership aims to expand the Transfusion Transmissible Infections, other Infectious Diseases, and clinical diagnostics assay menu on Quotient’s multimodality, multiplexed MosaiQ solution

JERSEY, Channel Islands, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced an agreement with InfYnity Biomarkers, an R&D firm dedicated to utilizing biomarkers for the management of infectious and immunology diseases, under which the two companies will partner to advance the safety and effectiveness of infectious disease testing by leveraging Quotient’s MosaiQ solution.

Under the collaboration agreement, InfYnity Biomarkers will assist Quotient in the research and design of infectious disease assays to enrich and expand the MosaiQ Serology Disease Screening (SDS) menu and reduce time and cost of development and commercialization. InfYnity is developing antibodies and antigens suitable for multiplexed infectious disease blood screening, confirmatory testing, determining vaccine efficacy, and monitoring testing that will be evaluated as part of the research collaboration.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Maan Zrein and the team at InfYnity that bring more than 30 years of infectious disease assay development experience to our SDS program. We continue to expand our innovation network of strategic partners further accelerating our development timelines for key products. These types of partnerships will enable us to access the infectious disease screening and clinical diagnostic markets with a highly differentiated and competitive offering,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

Maan Zrein, co-founder and CEO of InfYnity Biomarkers, commented, “Our entire team at InfYnity Biomarkers is delighted that Quotient selected us for this collaboration to build the next generation multiplex assays. We are very confident our synergies will speed-up the development process to benefit patients’ needs.”

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing solution, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient’s operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland, US and the UAE.

About InfYnity Biomarkers

InfYnity Biomarkers was cofounded in Lyon, France back in 2009 based on over 30 years of international proven expertise in infectious diseases diagnostics and assay design. Our team aims at identifying new biomarkers of clinical interest and developing innovative assays to measure their presence, thus significantly improving disease diagnosis and prognosis as well as monitoring drug/vaccine efficacy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding our expectations of continued growth, the development, regulatory approval, commercialization and impact of MosaiQ and other new products (including the potential for using the Company’s MosaiQ technology to infectious disease diagnostics), current estimates of upcoming operating results and expectations regarding our future funding sources. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include delays or denials of regulatory approvals or clearances for products or applications; market acceptance of our products; the impact of competition; the impact of facility expansions and expanded product development, clinical, sales and marketing activities on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing, product development or field trial studies; adverse results in connection with any ongoing or future legal proceedings; continued or worsening adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets, including as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: [email protected]; +41 22 545 52 26