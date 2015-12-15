Recce Pharmaceuticals Appoints Philip Sutton, Ph.D., as Vice President of Translational Sciences

– Dr. Sutton to help advance Recce’s portfolio of infectious disease programs focused on significant unmet medical needs –

SYDNEY Australia, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q) (the Company), the company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Sutton, Ph.D., as Vice President of Translational Sciences.

“Dr. Sutton joins us at an exciting time as our clinical programs continue to advance,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “We welcome his contributions to the pipeline development of our new class of anti-infectives.”

Dr. Sutton added, “I am delighted to join the Recce team and look forward to the time ahead in potentially addressing the global health problem of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.”

Dr. Sutton brings more than 30 years of research and industry experience in immunology, inflammatory disease and Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria, having served as the former Head of Immunology at CSL Limited in Melbourne. He was Chief Editor of a textbook titled “Helicobacter pylori in the 21st Century” and has co-authored 99 peer-reviewed publications. In August 2020, Dr. Sutton joined Recce’s Clinical Advisory Committee as Head of the H. pylori Development Program while leading the Mucosal Immunology Group at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, investigating the potential of Recce’s anti-infectives across a suite of preclinical programs. He received a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Bradford University (UK), followed by a Ph.D. in Immunology at Manchester University.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 9256 2571

[email protected]

Media and Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

[email protected]

Media and Investor Relations (USA)

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]