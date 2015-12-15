Rocket Software Wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards

Rocket Software recognized for its technology capabilities and strong company culture

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest companies, today announced it has received two prestigious industry awards. The company received a Gold Globee® Award in the Golden Bridge Awards® in the Information Technology Software Company of the Year category and a Gold Stevie® Award in the American Business Awards® in the Computer Software Company of the Year category1.

Rocket Software is a recognized technology leader and its customers – which span across every industry and geography – power the world economy. With more than 70% of the world’s IT workload running on legacy platforms, Rocket Software creates solutions to help its customers modernize mission critical IT.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations and more. The company was honored for its recent acquisitions, new product releases and putting its people first.

The American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Rocket Software was recognized for its commitment to continuously enhancing existing solutions and delivering new products that move businesses forward.

“Today’s enterprises rely on technology more than ever before, and Rocket’s commitment to continuously innovating to enable organizations to modernize their IT systems is critical,” said Barbara Goose, CMO, Rocket Software. “It is incredible to be recognized for this work by two premier industry organizations. More than our world-class technology, I’m proud that these award wins also highlight our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace.”

In addition to its IT solutions, Rocket Software was recognized in both award wins for its commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity through its RIDE program. RIDE, which stands for Rocket Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, is a diverse internal working group of passionate Rocketeers dedicated to embedding inclusiveness into every corner of Rocket. The program aims to advance conversations about diversity at Rocket and support employees of all backgrounds in their career and personal goals.

