SATO Technologies Corp. Close to Reaching Full Bitcoin Mining Capacity at its Center One Facility

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2022) – SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the “Company”, or “SATO”, formerly known as Canada Computational Unlimited ”CCU”) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Foundry Digital LLC (“Foundry”) for a transaction that would make it possible for SATO to host up to 4,300 miners of new generation at Center One in Québec, all powered by renewable energy.

Key Highlights of the agreement:

1,500 miners of new generation already hosted since end of May 2022 ;

2,800 miners remain to be received in the coming weeks ;

Increase of annualized hosting revenues of around USD 9,500,000.

SATO and Foundry will seek to conclude a definitive agreement prior to the end of July 2022.

Romain Nouzareth, CEO and Chairman of SATO commented “We’ve been through a crypto winter before. We managed to grow then and are doing it again this time. With our low OPEX and our laser-focused team working in collaboration with Foundry, we are showing we can deliver ahead of forecast, even in a volatile market. With this deal, we are also increasing our monthly cash flow while continuing to grow our self-mining power and keeping our digital assets in our balance sheet.”

He added, “The exceptional work made by the SATO team to reach this agreement proves one more time our long-term commitment to the company’s success. We can’t wait for what’s coming next!”

“We are pleased to have SATO as a valued client of Foundry,” said Jeff Burkey, VP – Business Development at Foundry. “Via the FoundryX platform, we continue to provide mining companies with various options to purchase machines at prices and schedules that best meet their business goals through ever-changing market conditions.”

About SATO

SATO operates a state-of-the-art, responsible bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company’s high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, SATO is led by technology entrepreneurs, finance, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

