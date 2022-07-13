SEI Healthcare Releases New Educational Program & Interactive Webinar on AATD

SEI Healthcare has recently announced the successful release of an educational program & interactive webinar on alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)

Lewes, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2022) – SEI Healthcare, a global, professional Independent Medical Education organization, has announced the successful release of an educational program and interactive webinar on alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), titled “Paradigm Shifts in AATD and Impact on Patient Management”. This program included the development of four patient case simulations on a live interactive webinar, which was attended by over 1900 healthcare professionals (HCPs). The full program, including the on-demand webinar, will remain available as enduring content on HowITreat.MD.

This educational program was developed with the assistance of:

Professor Felix Herth (Department of Pneumology and Critical Care Medicine, University of Heidelberg, Germany)

Professor Daiana Stolz (Department of Pneumology, University of Freiburg Medical Center, Germany).

Professor Dave Singh (Division of Immunology, Immunity to Infection and Respiratory Medicine, University of Manchester, United Kingdom).

Supported by CSL Behring, this HowITreat.MD educational program focuses on the early diagnosis and management of AATD in different patient groups, in the context of current best available evidence and clinical practice guidelines.

This program aims to educate HCPs on how to approach a variety of clinical scenarios within AATD, covering a number of key topics, such as:

Etiology of AATD-associated lung and liver disease

Role of genetic and environmental factors in AATD

Unmet medical needs of patients with AATD. AATD screening Clinical presentations of patients with AATD

Diagnostic approach in patients with suspected AATD

AATD genotypes and their impact on diagnosis and management

Currently available therapies for the management of AATD

Prof. Felix Herth says, “AATD is a rare and often forgotten disease. Every guideline recommends testing all COPD patients, but in reality it doesn’t happen and patients don’t receive augmentation therapy for years. This program aims to help HCPs understand whom to test and how to proceed in terms of identifying relevant patients for testing, recognizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of AATD, and describing the disease and all treatment-related issues.”

Prof. Daiana Stolz says, “This is a highly appreciated compact and informative webinar focusing on what physicians need to know about alpha-1-antitypsin deficiency – the most common hereditary disorder in adults. The cased-based format highlights important knowledge and answers common questions around clinical presentation, screening and augmentation therapy. Worth checking out!”

Prof. Dave Singh says, “Alpha 1-antitrypsin deficiency is an under-recognised cause of COPD, and perhaps some clinicians are unsure about the optimal clinical management. This project highlights common clinical cases, showing valuable concepts that I am sure will help improve management.”

“It was a pleasure working with Professors Herth, Stolz and Singh in this project. They are clearly experts in their field and have great pooled knowledge on AATD, which translated into the creation of an educational program of outstanding quality covering a wide range of clinical scenarios, from pediatric to elderly patients,” stated Dr. Rita Aresta, Medical Lead at SEI Healthcare.

Further details about this educational program can be found at:

https://workshop.howitreat.md/

“An educational project on this topic has proven to be of extreme importance. SEI Healthcare has the pleasure to continue developing educational projects bringing forth strategic insights to optimise outcomes,” says Leana Ribeiro, Global Accounts Manager for SEI Healthcare.

