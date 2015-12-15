Shockwave Medical Announces Details for Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2022 Results and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Shockwave Medical management is scheduled for a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, which is taking place from Monday, August 8 – Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events on the “News & Events” section of the company’s investor website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

To access the live second quarter 2022 earnings call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

