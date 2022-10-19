SIG Announces 2022 Future of Sourcing Awards Finalists

Organizations to be Recognized at Upcoming Global Executive Summit for Driving Transformation in Sourcing and Procurement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and third-party risk professionals, has announced the finalists for the 2022 Future of Sourcing Awards. The awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that are transforming, leading, and innovating in categories critical to the sourcing and procurement industry. The awards will take place at SIG’s Global Executive Summit in Rancho Mirage, California on October 19, 2022.

Awards will be presented for winners in eight team categories and two individual categories. The 2022 finalists in the team categories are:

Sourcing: Air Canada, GEP, Hilton Supply Management, and Salesforce, Inc.

Air Canada, GEP, Hilton Supply Management, and Salesforce, Inc. Outsourcing: GEP, Scientist.com, and The Boeing Company.

GEP, Scientist.com, and The Boeing Company. Third-Party Management: Applied Materials, Bank of Montreal, and Supply Wisdom.

Applied Materials, Bank of Montreal, and Supply Wisdom. Supplier Performance: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Grupo Herdez, HowGood, and Vendorful, Inc. & Ravenswood Solutions.

BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Grupo Herdez, HowGood, and Vendorful, Inc. & Ravenswood Solutions. Digitization: Brother International Corporation, Dubai Municipality, Fannie Mae, and GEP.

Brother International Corporation, Dubai Municipality, Fannie Mae, and GEP. Governance: Air Canada, Fairmarkit & BP, Honda, and Microsoft Corporation.

Air Canada, Fairmarkit & BP, Honda, and Microsoft Corporation. Talent Management: Great Lakes Dock & Dredge (GLDD), SAP & Capgemini, WorkLLama, and Workstep.

Great Lakes Dock & Dredge (GLDD), SAP & Capgemini, WorkLLama, and Workstep. Sustainability: Hilton Supply Management, Microsoft Corporation, and T-Mobile USA, Inc.

The Rising Star Award recognizes an individual newer to the industry, whose thought leadership and expertise have shown promise, and will likely have a lasting impact. The 2022 finalists for the Rising Star Award are:

Chad Hill, Xeeva

Devi Mohan Das, TMX Group

Jessica Klein, Bank of Montreal

Jonathan Wagner, Simfoni

Leyanna Torres, Faurecia

Matt McLoughlin, Scientist.com

Nick Heinzmann, Spend Matters

Tyler Higgins, AArete

Velda Berryman, CDK Global

Wouter Passtoors, CRH

The Sourcing Star Award recognizes an industry veteran whose thought leadership and innovative work in the sourcing industry have had a significant, transformative impact on the field over the course of their career. The 2022 finalists for the Sourcing Star Award are:

Antonio Klein, Illinois Tool Works

Catherine Candland, nextSource

Dan Coor, Canva

Daniel Pontieri, Grupo NC

David Bush, Simfoni

Jerome Arfeli, UPS

Michael Koontz, American Tire Distributors

Steve Griffiths, Xeeva

Tony Abate, Cigna

Tony Orlando, Financial Services Industry

“This past year, procurement and sourcing teams have dealt with some of the most difficult challenges this industry has ever seen. The Future of Sourcing Awards are a recognition of the talent and innovation that has helped the sourcing and procurement industries overcome disruption and excel amidst rising inflation and risk,” said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “We’re looking forward to honoring these organizations and individuals for their tremendous achievements this past year, and to celebrate what they have in store for the future.”

Spend Matters annual ‘50 Providers to Know’ and ‘50 Providers to Watch’ lists will also be unveiled during the Global Executive Summit, solidifying the event as a destination for industry recognition and achievement. Spend Matters’ annual lists recognize the best-in-class and fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market.

“Numerous issues straining global supply chains have put the spotlight on procurement, which has made evaluating core and new kinds of procurement technology a priority for business leaders and investors like never before,” says Nick Heinzmann, Spend Matters’ VP of Research. “The technology providers recognized in the annual ‘50 Providers to Watch’ and ‘50 Providers to Know’ lists represent not only the industry standards organizations rely on to address persistent challenges, but also the up-and-coming innovative thinkers that are helping procurement, finance and supply chain groups tackle the complex problems that will define their organization in the future.”

Providers on the 2022 lists who are present at the SIG Summit will be featured in an exclusive social video promotion with the Spend Matters team.

Sponsorships to support the Summit and the Future of Sourcing Awards are available. Additional information about sponsorship opportunities can be found at https://sig.org/sponsorship-opportunities.

For more information about the Future of Sourcing Awards program, visit https://futureofsourcingawards.com/.

About SIG

Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement, and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams. SIG’s digital flagship publication, Future of Sourcing, provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space. Learn more at www.sig.org.

About Future of Sourcing

Future of Sourcing is a digital publication that produces the latest content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the global sourcing community. Future of Sourcing columnists and contributors are thought leaders in the global sourcing community and provide innovative, cutting-edge insight on challenges and opportunities in the industry today. Originally launched as Outsource Magazine in 2005, the digital publication has been rebranded to reflect the innovations in the industry and celebrate those who are leading the change.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters started as the first blog and social media site in the procurement and supply chain sector and has since grown into the leading source for data-backed technology and solutions intelligence. Serving private and public sector organizations, consultants, private equity, and services and solution providers, Spend Matters drives strategic technology purchasing decisions and superior marketing, product, sales and investment outcomes for clients. Spend Matters is the only tech-enabled, proprietary data platform with exclusive IP that serves the global procurement, finance, and supply chain technology ecosystem.

