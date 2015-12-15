Sila Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification, A Key Requirement of Global Automakers and Consumer Electronics Companies

Milestone is a commitment to operational excellence, product integrity, and customer satisfaction as Sila scales production of its next-generation silicon anode material.

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, today announced it has earned an ISO 9001 certification. Many global automotive, consumer electronics, and cell phone makers require ISO certification from their suppliers and partners. With this certification, Sila begins to establish its preparedness to satisfy the needs of these industries worldwide.

ISO 9001 is a global standard for effective Quality Management Systems (QMS). Millions of companies and organizations across 170 countries are certified to this standard, which has a strong focus on the delivery of consistent, high-quality products to customers. Sila’s certification to this global standard is part of its roadmap for scaling their next-generation silicon anode material at its current Alameda plant and its newly purchased 600,000+ sq. ft. plant in Moses Lake, Washington. The initial capacity of the new plant will produce enough anode material to power batteries in up to 500,000 premium electric vehicles and 500 million mobile phones annually, beginning in the second half of 2024. Mercedes-Benz has recently disclosed that it will incorporate Sila’s anode material in an upcoming fully electric G-Class model.

“This ISO 9001 certification is proof of our dedication to not only create the highest performing next-gen silicon anode on the market, but also manufacture it at world-scale volumes, while maintaining the highest level of product quality for our customers,” said Bill Mulligan, COO of Sila. “And this goes beyond the production floor. Our entire company is focused on operational excellence, continual improvement, and the standard set by ISO 9001. This is what’s required to properly serve premium global customers like Mercedes-Benz and others we’re in conversations with, and it gives us a strong foundation to continue to push the boundaries of battery material innovation.”

“Sila’s commitment to quality is as impressive as the technology they are dedicated to advance,” said Barbara Frencia, Business Assurance CEO in DNV, the registrar that certified Sila to ISO 9001. “During the certification process, we found Sila to be both transparent and accountable, demonstrating the willingness and ability to quickly adapt and improve. These are key traits to build quality leadership and stakeholder trust.”

Sila works to enhance all aspects of battery performance, produce quality-controlled silicon anode materials at massive scale, and support implementation to ensure customers achieve their goals and safety requirements for shipping products. After ten years of research and development and 55,000 iterations, the Sila team was the first to industrialize and make commercially available a next generation lithium-ion chemistry with dramatically higher energy density. Sila materials power WHOOP 4.0, the world’s most advanced fitness tracker. The same materials technology from Sila will be produced at the Moses Lake facility to power electric vehicles, mobile phones, and other consumer electronics.

ABOUT SILA

Founded in 2011, Sila is a next generation battery materials company accelerating energy transformation for a more sustainable future. Sila is industrializing breakthrough science— utilizing their advanced silicon anode materials— to catalyze a new energy storage era that propels radical product innovation and alleviates the world’s dependence on fossil fuels. Through deep technical ambition, persistence, and purpose, the Sila team is delivering innovative technology to market today, moving us one step closer to the electrification of everything. Major investors include 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, Mercedes-Benz, In-Q-Tel, Matrix Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

