Simulations Plus Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue growth of 17%; Software revenue growth of 16%; Services revenue growth of 19%;



Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth of 11%;



Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended May 31, 2022.

“While the growth trend in our software business continued during the third quarter, our services business showed a strong recovery with 19% growth,” said Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus. “The services backlog we built over the past few quarters set up this recovery, driven by PBPK and PKPD projects. PBPK was especially strong as we saw deeper penetration of modeling resulting from expanded use cases and perceived value. Looking at our software business, our efforts to expand our addressable market continued to pay off as we saw increased upsells, continued expansion in Asia, and deeper penetration of modeling and simulation with smaller biotech firms.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):

Total revenue increased 17% to $15.0 million;

Software revenue increased 16% to $9.7 million, representing 64% of total revenue;

Services revenue increased 19% to $5.3 million, representing 36% of total revenue;

Gross profit increased 20% to $12.4 million; gross margin was 83%;

Net income and diluted EPS of $4.1 million and $0.20, compared to $3.8 million and $0.18, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million, representing 42% of total revenue.

YTD Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):

Total revenue increased 15% to $42.2 million;

Software revenue increased 20% to $26.8 million, representing 63% of total revenue;

Services revenue increased 8% to $15.4 million, representing 37% of total revenue;

Gross profit increased 18% to $34.0 million; gross margin was 81%;

Net income and diluted EPS of $11.5 million and $0.56, compared to $9.5 million and $0.46, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million, representing 44% of total revenue.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

“Now that we’ve completed our third quarter and have one quarter remaining in the fiscal year, we are reiterating our full-year revenue guidance at $52-53 million, and tightening the growth rate to 12-15%. Our fourth quarter has historically been impacted by seasonality related to our industry in the summer months and we expect this year to be no different. For services, there tends to be slower engagement on projects during the summer months. For software, growth tends to be skewed towards the first half of our fiscal year, which coincides with new calendar year budgets for many of our customers. Based on the successful performance of our software business through the third quarter, we expect software revenue to exceed 60% of total revenue for the fiscal year,” concluded O’Connor.

Quarterly Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss details of the company’s performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. The webcast will be available on our website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

Non-GAAP Definition

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per common share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Software 9,647 8,298 26,767 22,337 Services 5,312 4,479 15,405 14,288 Total revenues 14,959 12,777 42,172 36,625 Cost of revenues Software 730 800 2,245 2,448 Services 1,829 1,671 5,900 5,367 Total cost of revenues 2,559 2,471 8,145 7,815 Gross profit 12,400 10,306 34,027 28,810 Operating expenses Research and development 655 670 2,439 2,771 Selling, general, and administrative 6,799 5,094 17,371 14,960 Total operating expenses 7,454 5,764 19,810 17,731 Income from operations 4,946 4,542 14,217 11,079 Other income (expense), net -112 -51 6 -169 Income before income taxes 4,834 4,491 14,223 10,910 Provision for income taxes -747 -704 -2,701 -1,433 Net income 4,087 3,787 11,522 9,477 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.57 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.56 $ 0.46 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,212 20,105 20,180 20,014 Diluted 20,768 20,802 20,731 20,750 Other Comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 24 40 -251 36 Comprehensive Income 4,111 3,827 11,271 9,513

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) May 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,353 36,984 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $78 18,587 9,851 Prepaid income taxes 322 1,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,472 4,846 Short-term investments 80,120 86,620 Total current assets 144,854 139,313 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $15,376 and $14,438 8,974 7,646 Property and equipment, net 607 1,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,533 1,276 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $7,585 and $6,516 9,400 10,469 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,635 and $2,186 7,717 6,464 Goodwill 12,921 12,921 Other assets 217 51 Total assets 186,223 179,978 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 426 387 Accrued payroll and other expenses 2,947 5,604 Contracts payable – current portion 4,550 Operating lease liability – current portion 459 382 Deferred revenue 2,083 651 Total current liabilities 5,915 11,574 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 1,680 1,726 Operating lease liability 1,069 896 Total liabilities 8,664 14,196 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized, 20,234,654 and 20,141,521 shares issued and outstanding 137,556 133,418 Retained earnings 40,297 32,407 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -294 -43 Total shareholders’ equity 177,559 165,782 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 186,223 179,978

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Trended Financial Information* (Unaudited) 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in millions except earnings per share amounts) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Fiscal Year Fiscal YTD Software revenue Gastroplus $ 3.3 $ 4.5 $ 5.4 $ 3.1 $ 4.0 $ 5.5 $ 6.4 $ 16.3 $ 15.9 MonolixSuite 1.2 1.6 0.9 0.8 $ 1.6 $ 2.2 $ 1.0 4.4 $ 4.8 ADMET Predictor 1.2 1.2 1.5 1.2 $ 1.5 $ 1.4 $ 1.6 5.0 $ 4.5 Other 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.7 $ 0.6 1.9 $ 1.6 Total software revenue $ 6.2 $ 7.8 $ 8.3 $ 5.4 $ 7.4 $ 9.8 $ 9.6 $ 27.7 $ 26.8 Services revenue PKPD $ 2.2 $ 2.6 $ 1.9 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.2 $ 2.5 $ 9.1 $ 7.0 QSP/QST 1.1 1.7 1.2 1.1 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.2 5.1 $ 4.2 PBPK 0.6 0.9 0.7 0.7 $ 0.9 $ 0.9 $ 1.4 3.0 $ 3.2 Other 0.5 – 0.6 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.4 $ 0.3 1.4 $ 1.0 Total services revenue $ 4.5 $ 5.3 $ 4.4 $ 4.4 $ 5.0 $ 5.0 $ 5.3 $ 18.8 $ 15.4 Total consolidated revenue $ 10.7 $ 13.1 $ 12.8 $ 9.8 $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 46.5 $ 42.2 Gross Margin Software 86.9% 89.0% 90.0% 85.0% 90.0% 92.0% 92.4% 88.0% 91.6% Services 63.9% 61.0% 63.0% 55.0% 60.0% 59.3% 65.6% 61.0% 61.7% Total 77.3% 77.9% 80.7% 71.7% 77.8% 80.9% 82.9% 77.2% 80.7% Income from operations $ 3.1 $ 3.5 $ 4.5 $ 0.2 $ 3.8 $ 5.5 $ 4.9 $ 11.3 $ 14.2 Operating Margin 28.5% 26.6% 35.6% 1.8% 30.6% 37.0% 33.1% 24.2% 33.7% Net Income $ 2.5 $ 3.2 $ 3.8 $ 0.3 $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 9.8 $ 11.5 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.47 $ 0.56 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3 $ 5.0 $ 5.9 $ 1.7 $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.3 $ 16.9 $ 18.7 Cash Flow from Operations $ 5.3 $ 1.3 $ 4.3 $ 8.3 $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ 3.8 $ 19.2 $ 10.0 Revenue Breakdown by Region Americas $ 7.1 $ 8.7 $ 9.7 $ 7.1 $ 8.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 32.5 $ 29.3 EMEA 2.5 3.1 1.5 0.9 3.0 3.7 1.9 7.9 8.7 Asia Pacific 1.1 1.4 1.7 1.8 0.9 1.4 1.9 6.0 4.2 Total consolidated revenue $ 10.7 $ 13.1 $ 12.8 $ 9.8 $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 46.6 $ 42.2 Software Performance Metrics Average Revenue per Customer (in thousands) Commercial $ 74.0 $ 84.0 $ 98.0 $ 65.0 $ 71.0 $ 101.0 $ 95.0 Services Performance Metrics Backlog $ 12.0 $ 11.2 $ 12.4 $ 13.0 $ 15.4 $ 17.0 $ 16.7 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Fiscal Year Fiscal YTD Net Income $ 2.5 $ 3.2 $ 3.8 $ 0.3 $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 9.8 $ 11.5 Excluding: Interest income and expense, net (0.1 ) (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Provision for income taxes 0.5 0.2 0.7 (0.1 ) 0.8 1.1 0.7 1.3 2.7 Depreciation and amortization 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.9 3.6 2.7 Stock-based compensation 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 2.4 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3 $ 5.0 $ 5.9 $ 1.7 $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.3 $ 16.9 $ 18.7

