Smart Locks Global Market Report 2022-2026: Implementation of Anti-Burglary Good Practices Spur the Need for Smart Lock Solutions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Smart Locks Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

Mechanical locks are rapidly giving way to these smart electromechanical locks as undercurrents of technologies such as connected homes, home automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) get stronger by day. These technologies are quickly moving beyond just concepts into commercial reality and today are merging with mainstream consumer solutions supported by factors such as rapid penetration of mobile communication technologies like 4G and 5G; falling mobile internet tariffs; virtual saturation in smartphone penetration with over 50% of world population owing a smartphone; development of smart microprocessors and connected devices; falling costs and ubiquity of sensors; and innovations in embedded system design, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Locks, estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Smart Lock and is projected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period.

As Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)/Industry 4.0; factory automation and smart factory gains momentum, equal emphasis will be placed on smart security system. As production and process machinery and equipment in plants and factories become increasingly intelligent, automated and data rich and data-driven, access control for these system also becomes equally important. Ensuring right authentication to the rightly credential employee becomes more important than ever to ensure asset protection and prevent asset mismanagement and damage.

Industrial and manufacturing access control systems are growing in popularity in parallel to the smart factory trend. The importance of smart factory security cannot be undermined. In addition to cyber security of manufacturing IoT networks, physical access to manufacturing systems is also important to ensure safety of equipment, processing quality and final quality of finished products.

Under this scenario, locks, key cards, and video surveillance, among others are witnessing robust demand. Smart locks especially are witnessing growing importance and prominence given their ability to scale to a digitalized factory environment and needs by offering synergistic digital and electric features and functions.

For instance, in a smart factory environment where remote operation is popular, smart locks offer the capability to digitally ensure and validate authentication and authorization of the right personnel with the right machines. Also smart locks with fingerprint identification, facial recognition, and other biometric parameters provide higher levels of safety and security than traditional mechanical locks.

And in an industrial environment where focus is shed on connecting data generated by factory systems with the enterprise database to facilitate big data analysis, smart locks can capture, store and transmit information and data on authentication requests and processes to the enterprise datapipe.

Industrial control systems are the backbone of smart automation in a smart factory and therefore need to be protected. Smart locks can provide highly reliable and secure authentication to access and operate the same. In conclusion, reliable hardware based protection is still needed and in reality is as important as cyber security in helping secure smart factories of the future.

Rising Security & Safety Concerns Drives Demand for Locks

Implementation of Anti-Burglary Good Practices Spur the Need for Smart Lock Solutions

Rising Demand for Biometric-based Smart Locks

Select Popular Biometric Door Locks

Smart Cards and Locks Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in the Industrial Sector

Minimizing Touch Points and Lowering the Risk of Spreading of Germs: Key Driver for Smart Lock in Healthcare Setups

Technology Improvements Remain Critical for Sustained Market Growth

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Emerge as Attractive Technologies for Smart Lock

Wi-Fi vs Bluetooth vs Z-Wave vs ZigBee

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Smart Lock Grow in Popularity

AI Makes a Huge Impact on Access Control Connectivity Functions & Capability

As the World Heads Towards an Imminent Recession in 2020, Housing Market Outlook to Leave the Market Jittery Over the Short-Term Period

Concerns Over Smart Lock Security Breach: The Red Hot Issue

