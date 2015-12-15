Sosei Heptares Webinar Presentation for Q2 FY2022 Financial Results

TOKYO, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) will announce its earnings results and present operational highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022 on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

The Company will host a webinar presentation with Chris Cargill, President and CEO, Matt Barnes, President of Heptares Therapeutics and Head of UK R&D, and Hironoshin Nomura, CFO, at 5 pm JST (9 am BST) on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors as well as sell-/buy-side analysts and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Please click here to pre-register, which will provide a link to access the webinar.

Presentation slides will be made available by 4 pm JST (8 am BST) on the 10 August 2022 through the investor section of the Company’s Home Page here.

Enquiries:

Sosei Heptares – Media and Investor Relations
Hironoshin Nomura, Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures
Candelle Chong, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Japan: +81 (0)3 5210 3399 | United Kingdom: +44 (0)1223 949390 | [email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Eleanor Perkin
+44 (0)203 928 6900 | [email protected]

 

