Speedcast Further Strengthens Software Networking Expertise with the Announcement of New Board Member

Houston, Texas — July 13, 2022 — Speedcast, a leading global communications and network service provider, today announced the appointment of Andres Angelani to its Board of Directors. The board addition is part of Speedcast’s continued focus on software defined network solutions across the energy, enterprise, and commercial and passenger maritime markets it serves.

With a background in software and product development, Angelani currently serves as Global Head of the Digital Engineering Practice at Cognizant, a company that helps clients modernize technology so they can stay ahead in the fast-changing world.

He joins the Speedcast Board with more than twenty years of experience in product engineering, technology, software, and research and development roles at Cognizant, Softvision, Globant and Synthesis Information Technology.

“I’m delighted to be joining Speedcast and look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing mission to provide best-in-class communications technology that brings ubiquitous connectivity no matter the environment,” said Angelani. “This new role represents an exciting challenge to bring further value to what is an already exemplary team.”

Angelani’s vast experience innovating through software and building like-minded agile cultures will support Speedcast’s vision and focus on software defined network solutions that enable the company to deliver reliable, fully connected systems and future ready technology to the market.

Speedcast’s software-based universal network management platform, SIGMA, recently received technical validation by Amazon Web Services, designating Speedcast as an AWS Software Path partner. The cloud-based platform consolidates significant hardware into a single software-defined solution and has been deployed to more than 1,600 remote sites since launch, enabling quick adaptation for customers’ changing operational needs. The company has announced plans to expand the platform’s software capabilities to deliver more value at the edge for customers, enabling instant scalability and increased agility to seamlessly control their operations.

“Andres’ unique background will no doubt prove invaluable to Speedcast in delivering real and actionable benefits to our customers across our core markets,” said James Frownfelter, Chairman of the Board for Speedcast. “He is a proven leader at blending software design and engineering disciplines to help organizations build modern business that can seize the potential of the digital transformation.”

Angelani holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Belgrano and is a member of the Forbes Technology Council. A published author, his relevant works include The Never-Ending Digital Journey, about creating successful user experiences through technology, and Transforming While Performing, which focuses on how to create a culture of digital innovation.

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With one of the world’s most comprehensive networks, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

