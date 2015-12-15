Syntellis Performance Solutions to Acquire Stratasan, Expanding Healthcare Data Analytics Capabilities

The combined power of Syntellis and Stratasan technologies will accelerate data-driven, comprehensive decision-making for healthcare organizations across the country

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Stratasan, an industry leader in advanced healthcare market intelligence and data analytics.





Through this acquisition, Syntellis will expand its suite of intelligent planning and performance solutions by adding Stratasan’s powerful strategic growth capabilities. This combination will deliver unparalleled intelligence and insights to healthcare leaders and create the industry’s most robust set of tools designed to help providers and other healthcare organizations strategically determine where, when and how to grow.

“Now more than ever, healthcare organizations need data and intelligence solutions that help them grow profitably and improve outcomes in the face of extraordinary changes and challenges,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis. “With the powerful combination of Syntellis’ leading software, data and intelligence solutions and Stratasan’s advanced analytics and market intelligence, we’ll connect operational, financial and strategic data to empower healthcare leaders to improve their performance, deliver exceptional outcomes and maximize their impact in the communities they serve.”

Stratasan is a nationally recognized provider of data analytics software and services for hospitals, ancillary care centers, healthcare consultants, and payers, helping them improve the efficiency and effectiveness of strategic growth efforts by delivering advanced market intelligence and data analytics.

“For more than a decade, leading national healthcare organizations have relied on our software and services to provide a clear picture of what’s going on in their target markets — so they know where to grow,” said Jason Moore, CEO of Stratasan. “We look forward to furthering our mission as part of Syntellis and continuing to help hospitals and healthcare entities across the country better serve their markets and maximize strategic impact.”

Thoma Bravo and Madison Dearborn Partners are Syntellis’ primary investors.

Ernst & Young Global Limited acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Syntellis. Canaccord Genuity, LLC acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Stratasan.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis’ solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its solutions, Syntellis has proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their visions into reality. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm’s deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”) is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP’s formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including health care; basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.

