Technology Pioneers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Boeing Partner on Innovative Climate Change Solutions

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Jul 20, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI) and Boeing [NYSE: B.A.] announced they will build on their decades-long partnership and collaborate on achieving the world’s ambitious climate targets. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) is focused on jointly studying enabling sustainable technologies – including hydrogen, electrification, sustainable materials, zero climate impact propulsion technologies, and new aircraft design concepts as well as commercializing sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). MHI and Boeing will together study new feedstocks and technologies for SAF production, including in the area of green hydrogen and carbon capture.

MHI and Boeing sign MOU for sustainability at Farnborough International Airshow 2022

“Realizing a Carbon Neutral society is essential for the future of our planet. We believe that as a technology leader, with a proven track record in the field of decarbonization, it is MHI’s responsibility to be a leader in the fight against climate change. Through our group products, technologies, and services that help reduce CO2 emissions, and in collaboration with partners around the world, MHI Group will contribute to achieving “Net Zero” emissions for society,” says Dr. Hitoshi Kaguchi, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Energy Systems at MHI. “We are very proud to partner with Boeing, a leading global aerospace company, and we firmly believe that the partnership will make a significant contribution to advancing sustainable aviation”.

MHI, one of the world’s most diverse industrial groups has been a leader in developing technologies to realize a carbon neutral society and advance a sustainable aviation industry. Furthermore, recently, MHI has joined “ACT FOR SKY,” a voluntary organization in Japan working on the commercialization, promotion and expansion of domestically produced SAF. The organization expects to raise awareness among citizens and companies of the importance of SAF and the goals for carbon neutrality and achieving a circular economy.

“To ensure the benefits of aerospace remain available for generations to come, we must bring innovative minds together for maximum progress toward the industry’s bold climate change goals,” said Chris Raymond, Chief Sustainability Officer at Boeing. “MHI is a leader in developing innovative, sustainable technologies with a strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are honored to partner with them and are united in our ambition to develop a sustainable future of flight.”

Last year, MHI declared “MISSION NET ZERO”, setting bold targets to achieve carbon neutrality in both its operations and through its entire value chain by 2040. As an interim step, MHI aspires to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030.

In 2021, Boeing established multiple partnerships to help advance the renewable energy transition with partners including SkyNRG, Alaska Airlines, Etihad Airways, NASA, Rolls-Royce, and United Airlines. The company also joined the First Movers Coalition, partnering with leading companies across sectors to accelerate the development of new technologies to reduce emissions. Additionally, Boeing continues to make progress through its joint venture, Wisk, which is working to bring to market the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., helping decarbonize transportation while enabling new business opportunities centered on Urban Air Mobility.

