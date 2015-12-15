Tempest to Participate in Panel Discussion at 2022 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

President Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., to Share Expertise on Next Generation Immuno-Oncolgy Targets

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class¹ therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., will participate in a panel titled “Developing Therapies for the Next Immuno-Oncology Targets” at the 2022 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both TPST-1120 and TPST-1495 are advancing through clinical trials designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally-available inhibitor of TREX-1, a DNA repair enzyme that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway, an innate immune response pathway important for the development of anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

__________________________

¹ If approved

Related Stories

Biora Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Second Device Performance Study in Human Subjects for its Targeted Therapeutics Platform

Michigan’s Can-Lab Joins SC Labs National Cannabis and Hemp Testing Network

Alvotech Initiates Patient Study for AVT06, a Proposed Biosimilar for Eylea®

SciSparc’s JV MitoCareX Bio Launches its Advanced New Laboratory Facility

Ocuphire Announces Late-Breaking Paper for Nyxol for Reversal of Dilation Indication at Annual ASRS Meeting and Five More Presentations at Conferences in July

AGTC to Present at Upcoming American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting

You may have missed

Biora Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Second Device Performance Study in Human Subjects for its Targeted Therapeutics Platform

Michigan’s Can-Lab Joins SC Labs National Cannabis and Hemp Testing Network

Alvotech Initiates Patient Study for AVT06, a Proposed Biosimilar for Eylea®

SciSparc’s JV MitoCareX Bio Launches its Advanced New Laboratory Facility

Tempest to Participate in Panel Discussion at 2022 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

error: Content is protected !!