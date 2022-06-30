Teva Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Teva has reached agreement in principle on the primary financial terms of a nationwide opioids settlement and has revised its provision to reflect its terms

Key financial highlights and outlook

Revenues of $3.8 billion

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.21

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.68

Cash flow generated from operating activities of $123 million

Free cash flow of $301 million

2022 revenues outlook revised mainly due to continued foreign exchange headwinds; COPAXONE ® outlook revised lower mainly to reflect increased competition and foreign exchange fluctuations; non-GAAP tax rate outlook revised mainly due to a portion of the realization of losses related to an investment in one of our U.S. subsidiaries; operating income, EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow reaffirmed: Revenues of $15.0 – $15.6 billion vs. previous range of $15.4 – $16.0 billion COPAXONE revenues of approximately $700 million vs. previous outlook of approximately $750 million Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 – $5.0 billion Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.40 – $2.60 Free cash flow of $1.9 – $2.2 billion Non-GAAP tax rate of 13% – 14% vs. previous outlook of approximately 18% – 19%

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Kåre Schultz, Teva’s President and CEO: “In the second quarter Teva has delivered a solid performance, despite global macroeconomic headwinds. Our generic and OTC business benefitted from the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and successful generic launches in the U.S. We also executed well on our key specialty brands, AUSTEDO® and AJOVY®, growing our overall market share. As fluctuations of foreign exchange rates persist, we have lowered our 2022 revenue outlook, while reaffirming our earnings and cash flow guidance.

We are also pleased to have reached a nationwide agreement in principle, pending participation by states and subdivisions, to resolve the majority of our costly legacy opioids litigation, and importantly, make critical medicines available to those most impacted by the U.S. opioid epidemic.”

Mr. Schultz added: “We are excited to share Teva’s updated long-term strategic and financial objectives through 2027 on our quarterly earnings call tomorrow. With our strong foundation of generic and OTC business, our focused specialty pipeline and our significant biosimilar pipeline, we are strategically positioned to seize market opportunities and create long term growth.”

Update on Agreement in Principle on the Primary Financial Terms of a Nationwide Opioids Settlement

Teva has reached an agreement in principle with the working group of States’ Attorneys General, counsel for Native American Tribes, and plaintiffs’ lawyers representing the States and subdivisions, on the primary financial terms of a nationwide opioids settlement.

Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion (including the already settled cases) plus approximately $100 million for the Tribes, spread over 13 years.

The figure above includes the supply of up to $1.2 billion (wholesale acquisition cost (“WAC”)) of its generic version of the life-saving medication, Narcan® (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray)—which can reverse an overdose from opioids—over 10 years, or cash at 20% of WAC ($240 million) in lieu of product. The agreement provides the option for a significant supply of Narcan® to provide access across the nation to help combat the opioid epidemic.

Teva has revised its provision to reflect this agreement in principle on a nationwide settlement.

The agreement is contingent upon final documentation among the working group and Teva, and reaching the thresholds for participation that will be set forth in the final agreement.

The agreement is also contingent upon Teva reaching an agreement with Allergan with respect to any indemnification obligations, and Allergan reaching a nationwide opioids settlement.

Once the documentation is finalized, the nationwide agreement will need to be adopted by a sufficient number of plaintiffs, which would then resolve the vast majority of opioid-related claims and litigation by states, subdivisions, and Native-American tribes in the United States.

There are no remaining trials currently scheduled against Teva in 2022, with the possible exception of the relief phase of the trial in the New York opioids litigation; additionally, Teva, New York State, and its subdivisions are engaged in ongoing settlement negotiations.

The Company expects that it will have the documentation for the nationwide settlement agreement finalized within the coming weeks, with the nationwide settlement sign-on process for states, subdivisions, and tribes to follow.

While the agreement will include no admission of wrongdoing, it remains in our best interest to put these cases behind us and continue to focus on the patients we serve every day.

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $3,786 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2021. In local currency terms revenues increased by 1%, mainly due to higher revenues from generic products in our Europe and North America segments, partially offset by lower revenues from COPAXONE and BENDEKA®/TREANDA® in our North America segment.

Exchange rate movements during the second quarter of 2022, net of hedging effects, negatively impacted our revenues by $162 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Exchange rate movements during the second quarter of 2022, net of hedging effects, negatively impacted our GAAP and non-GAAP operating income by $6 million and $11 million, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross profit was $1,794 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2021. GAAP gross profit margin was 47.4% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 47.9% in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was mainly driven by lower revenues from COPAXONE and a change in the mix of products in our North America segment, partially offset by a favorable mix of products in our Europe segment. Non-GAAP gross profit was $2,059 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 54.4% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 53.3% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to a favorable mix of products in our Europe segment and the positive impact of hedging activities, partially offset by lower revenues from COPAXONE and a change in the mix of products in our North America segment.

GAAP Research and Development (R&D) expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $228 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $222 million, or 5.9% of quarterly revenues, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $243 million, or 6.2%, in the second quarter of 2021. Our lower R&D expenses in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter of 2021, were mainly due to a decrease in neuroscience (in the pain and migraine and headache therapeutic areas) and immunology (in the respiratory therapeutic area) as well as various generics projects, partially offset by higher R&D expenses related to our biosimilar products pipeline.

GAAP Selling and Marketing (S&M) expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $594 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP S&M expenses were $563 million, or 14.9% of quarterly revenues, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $582 million, or 14.9%, in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP General and Administrative (G&A) expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $313 million, an increase of 29% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in G&A expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was related to proceeds received from Teva’s insurance carriers pursuant to a settlement reached on a derivative proceeding related to the acquisition of Actavis Generics in the second quarter of 2021, as well as higher litigation fees in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $258 million, or 6.8% of quarterly revenues, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $231 million, or 5.9%, in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP other income in the second quarter of 2022 was $34 million, compared to $43 million in the second quarter of 2021. Other income in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly related to a capital gain related to the sale of an R&D site. Other income in the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to capital gains related to the sale of certain OTC assets. Non-GAAP other income in the second quarter of 2022 was $3 million, compared to $6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $949 million, compared to an operating income of $582 million in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly affected by goodwill impairment charges and legal settlements and loss contingencies. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was $1,019 million, a decrease of 1%, compared to $1,034 million in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease in non-GAAP operating income was mainly due to lower gross profit, as discussed above. Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.9% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 26.4% in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was driven mainly by a lower spend base.

EBITDA (defined as operating income (loss), excluding amortization and depreciation expenses) was negative $590 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to EBITDA of $887 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (defined as non-GAAP operating income excluding depreciation expenses) was $1,134 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2% compared to $1,162 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP financial expenses, net were $211 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $274 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP financial expenses, net were $188 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $240 million in the second quarter of 2021. Financial expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were mainly comprised of interest expenses of $225 million, partially offset by a positive exchange rate impact driven mainly from currencies which we were unable to hedge, such as the Russian ruble. Financial expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were mainly comprised of interest expenses of $240 million and loss on revaluations of marketable securities of $34 million.

In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a GAAP tax benefit of $900 million, on pre-tax loss of $1,160 million. In the second quarter of 2021, we recognized a tax expense of $98 million, on pre-tax income of $308 million. Our tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was mainly affected by the realization of losses related to an investment in one of our U.S. subsidiaries, as well as impairments, legal settlements, adjustments to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and interest expense disallowances. Non-GAAP income taxes in the second quarter of 2022 were $64 million, or 8%, on pre-tax non-GAAP income of $831 million. Non-GAAP income taxes in the second quarter of 2021 were $133 million, or 17%, on pre-tax non-GAAP income of $794 million. Our non-GAAP tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly affected by a portion of the realization of losses related to an investment in one of our U.S. subsidiaries, as well as the mix of products we sold and interest expense disallowances.

We expect our annual non-GAAP tax rate for 2022 to be 13%-14%, lower than our non-GAAP tax rate for 2021, which was 16.4%, mainly due to the effect of a portion of the realization of losses related to an investment in one of our U.S. subsidiaries.

GAAP net loss attributable to Teva and GAAP diluted loss per share were $232 million and $0.21, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $207 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.19 in the second quarter of 2021. Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly affected by goodwill impairment charges and legal settlements and loss contingencies, partially offset by a tax benefit, as discussed above. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2022 were $754 million and $0.68, respectively, compared to $651 million and $0.59 in the second quarter of 2021.

The weighted average diluted shares outstanding used for the fully diluted share calculation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were 1,110 and 1,109 million shares, respectively. The weighted average diluted shares outstanding used for the fully diluted share calculation on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was 1,114 million and 1,109 million shares, respectively.

As of June 30, 2022 and 2021, the fully diluted share count for purposes of calculating our market capitalization was approximately 1,144 million and 1,129 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP information: Net non-GAAP adjustments in the second quarter of 2022 were $986 million. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2022 were adjusted to exclude the following items:

Legal settlements and loss contingencies of $729 million;

Goodwill impairment of $745 million;

Amortization of purchased intangible assets of $212 million;

Impairment of long-lived assets of $65 million;

Restructuring expenses of $35 million;

Contingent consideration expense of $61 million;

Equity compensation expenses of $39 million;

Finance expenses of $23 million;

Capital gain of $31 million;

Other items of $73 million; and

Income tax of $965 million, includes unusual tax items and corresponding tax effects of the foregoing items.

Teva believes that excluding such items facilitates investors’ understanding of its business.

Commencing the first quarter of 2022, we no longer exclude IPR&D acquired in development arrangements from our non-GAAP financial measures. No IPR&D acquired in development arrangements was recorded in our comparable non-GAAP financial measures for the second quarter of 2021. We are making this change to our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures to improve the comparability of our non-GAAP presentation to those of other companies in the pharmaceutical industry that are making a similar change to their presentations beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

For further information, see the tables below for a reconciliation of the U.S. GAAP results to the adjusted non-GAAP figures and the information under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacement for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cash flow generated from operating activities during the second quarter of 2022 was $123 million, compared to $218 million in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was mainly due to payments related to legal settlements in the second quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase in accounts payables.

Free cash flow (defined as cash flow generated from operating activities, cash used for capital investments, beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized accounts receivables, proceeds from divestitures of businesses and other assets and cash used for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired) was $301 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $625 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the second quarter of 2022 resulted mainly from lower cash flow from operating activities as well as lower proceeds from sales of assets.

As of June 30, 2022, our debt was $22,082 million, compared to $23,043 million as of December 31, 2021. This decrease was mainly due to $680 million from exchange rate fluctuations and $296 million senior notes repaid at maturity. Our debt as of June 30, 2022 was effectively denominated in the following currencies: 63% in U.S. dollars, 34% in euros and 3% in Swiss francs. The portion of total debt classified as short-term as of June 30, 2022 was 8%, compared to 6% as of December 31, 2021. Our financial leverage was 69% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 67% as of December 31, 2021. Our average debt maturity was approximately 6.1 years as of June 30, 2022, compared to 6.4 years as of December 31, 2021.

In April 2022, we entered into an unsecured syndicated sustainability-linked revolving credit facility of $1.8 billion with a maturity date of April 2026, with two one-year extension options (“RCF”). The RCF is linked to two sustainability performance targets. The RCF margin may increase or decrease depending on the Company’s sustainability performance.

Segment Results for the second Quarter of 2022

North America Segment

Our North America segment includes the United States and Canada.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our North America segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues) Revenues 1,904 100% 1,943 100% Gross profit 1,010 53.0% 1,040 53.5% R&D expenses 147 7.7% 162 8.4% S&M expenses 256 13.4% 255 13.1% G&A expenses 127 6.7% 106 5.5% Other income (1 ) § (5 ) § Segment profit* $ 481 25.3% $ 521 26.8% * Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items. § Represents an amount less than 0.5%.

Revenues from our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 were $1,904 million, a decrease of $39 million, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to a decrease in revenues from COPAXONE and BENDEKA/TREANDA, partially offset by higher revenues from generic products.

Revenues in the United States, our largest market, were $1,773 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $46 million or 2% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our North America segment by major products and activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

North America Three months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2022 2021 2022-2021 (U.S. $ in millions) Generic products 1,026 951 8% AJOVY 49 46 9% AUSTEDO 204 174 17% BENDEKA/TREANDA 83 106 (22%) COPAXONE 94 152 (38%) Anda 308 316 (2%) Other 139 199 (30%) Total $ 1,904 $ 1,943 (2%)

Generic products revenues in our North America segment (including biosimilars) in the second quarter of 2022 were $1,026 million, an increase of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to revenues from lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®), partially offset by increased competition and loss of revenues due to the closure of our Irvine, CA site.

In the second quarter of 2022, our total prescriptions were approximately 302 million (based on trailing twelve months), representing 8.2% of total U.S. generic prescriptions according to IQVIA data.

On March 7, 2022 we announced the launch of the first generic version of Revlimid® (lenalidomide capsules), in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths, in the United States. These lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of (i) multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, (ii) certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and (iii) mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.

AJOVY revenues in our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 9% to $49 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to growth in volume.

AUSTEDO revenues in our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17%, to $204 million, compared to $174 million in the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to growth in volume.

BENDEKA and TREANDA combined revenues in our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 22% to $83 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to the availability of alternative therapies and continued competition from Belrapzo® (a ready-to-dilute bendamustine hydrochloride product from Eagle).

COPAXONE revenues in our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 38% to $94 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to generic competition in the United States and a decrease in glatiramer acetate market share due to availability of alternative therapies.

Anda revenues in our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 2% to $308 million, compared to $316 million in the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to lower market demand.

North America Gross Profit

Gross profit from our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 was $1,010 million, a decrease of 3%, compared to $1,040 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit margin for our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 53.0%, compared to 53.5% in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was mainly due to a change in mix of products.

North America Profit

Profit from our North America segment consists of gross profit less R&D expenses, S&M expenses, G&A expenses and any other income related to this segment. Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

Profit from our North America segment in the second quarter of 2022 was $481 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $521 million in the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to lower revenues, as discussed above.

Europe Segment

Our Europe segment includes the European Union, the United Kingdom and certain other European countries.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our Europe segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues) Revenues 1,171 100% 1,184 100% Gross profit 703 60.0% 661 55.8% R&D expenses 56 4.7% 63 5.3% S&M expenses 196 16.8% 209 17.7% G&A expenses 63 5.4% 47 4.0% Other income (1) § § § Segment profit* $ 389 33.2% $ 343 28.9% ___________ * Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other item. § Represents an amount less than $0.5 million or 0.5%, as applicable.

Revenues from our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2022 were $1,171 million, a decrease of 1%, or $13 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 8%. In the second quarter of 2021, our lower revenues were impacted by the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter of 2022, our revenues were attributed to higher demand for generic and OTC products resulting mainly from the removal of restrictions related to doctor and hospital visits by patients that were previously implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, together with higher revenues from generic product launches. In the second quarter of 2022, revenues were negatively impacted by exchange rate fluctuations of $106 million, net of hedging effects, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 included $31 million from a positive hedging impact, which is included in “Other” in the table below.

Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our Europe segment by major products and activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2022 2021 2022-2021 (U.S. $ in millions) Generic products 873 878 (1%) AJOVY 29 19 52% COPAXONE 72 100 (28%) Respiratory products 65 85 (23%) Other 131 102 29% Total $ 1,171 $ 1,184 (1%)

