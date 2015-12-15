The Future of Pink is Green®: Barbie® Introduces New Dr. Jane Goodall and Eco-Leadership Team Certified CarbonNeutral® Dolls Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

Latest Mattel sustainable product offering is in line with company goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that the Barbie brand, in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute, is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women Doll and 2022 Barbie Career of The Year Eco-Leadership Team, which includes a Chief Sustainability Officer, Conservation Scientist, Renewable Energy Engineer and Environmental Advocate. The Inspiring Women doll and career doll set are certified CarbonNeutral1 and made from recycled ocean-bound plastic2 and are available at mass retailers beginning today.





“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference. We hope that this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories through doll play.”

Inspiring Women Dr. Jane Goodall:

Just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on July 14th, Barbie is proud to recognize renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace to celebrate her ground-breaking research and heroic achievements as a humanitarian, scientist and activist. The launch also coincides with the 62-year anniversary of Dr. Jane Goodall’s first journey to the forest of Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

The Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations to dream bigger than ever before. Dr. Jane Goodall joins a list of incredible heroines of their time including Ida B. Wells, Dr. Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King and Eleanor Roosevelt among others.

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago. I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference,” said Dr. Jane Goodall. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table.”

2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership Team:

In partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute, Barbie is also introducing the 2022 Career of the Year Eco-Leadership Team, which features four roles working to protect the planet and promote sustainability in different ways. This set is designed to encourage kids to play out their own sustainability stories and learn more about careers they may not be familiar with, including a Chief Sustainability Officer, Conservation Scientist, Renewable Energy Engineer and Environmental Advocate.

Roots & Shoots + You Can be Anything™ Series

As part of the continued celebration of Dr. Jane Goodall’s historic accomplishments as a leader in her field, Barbie is entering a global partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute and leveraging their global youth Roots & Shoots program to inspire curiosity about the environment in kids of all ages and teach them about their social and environmental impact. In partnership with JGI’s Roots & Shoots, Barbie is issuing a global challenge #NaturallyCuriousJane encouraging kids to discover the little steps they can take to create big changes, including creating a nature observation journal, community mapping and increasing local green spaces. The brand is also highlighting Dr. Jane Goodall through a special episode of the Barbie You Can Be Anything series on the brand’s YouTube channel.

The expanded offering announced today adds to a growing list of launches that ladder up to Mattel’s corporate goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030. Other sustainable Mattel products include Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic3; Fisher-Price® Rock-a-Stack® and Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks, made from bio-based plastics; UNO® Nothin’ But Paper, the first fully recyclable UNO deck without cellophane packing materials; and the certified CarbonNeutral Matchbox® Tesla Roadster and MEGA BLOKS™ Green Town™ line.

For more information on the Barbie brand’s efforts to help protect the planet, visit Barbie.com/EnviromentalImpact. To participate in the Barbie x Jane Goodall Institute Roots & Shoots challenge, visit RootsAndShoots.org/naturally-curious-jane. For more information on Mattel’s corporate sustainability efforts, visit: https://corporate.mattel.com/en-us/citizenship/sustainability.

1Barbie Eco-Leadership Team and Barbie Inspiring Women Jane Goodall dolls are CarbonNeutral® products, certified by Climate Impact Partners, the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance. To achieve the CarbonNeutral product certification, Barbie performed a third-party lifecycle assessment and purchased carbon offsets (189 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents) from the Ghana Community Reforestation, Mississippi Valley Reforestation and Australia Native Forest Restoration projects.

2 Doll plastic parts made from 90% plastic sourced within 50 km of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems; doll head and hair excluded.

3 Plastic parts made from 90% plastic sourced within 50km of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems. Doll head, shoes, tablet and beach lantern accessory excluded.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Dr. Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world every single day. Dr. Goodall is best known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, transformative research that continues to this day as the longest running wild chimpanzee study in the world. Dr. Goodall is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, a global conservation, advocacy, animal welfare, research, and youth empowerment organization, including her global Roots & Shoots program. Jane has worked extensively on climate action, human rights, conservation, and animal welfare issues for decades, and continues to be a central voice in the work to advance environmental progress.

Today, Jane is a global phenomenon spreading hope and turning it into meaningful positive impact to create a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share. Follow Jane on Facebook @JaneGoodall and @JaneGoodallInst on Instagram and Twitter

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-centered conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in over 30 countries around the world. We aim to understand and protect chimpanzees, other apes and their habitats, and empower people to be compassionate citizens in order to inspire conservation of the natural world we all share. JGI uses research, community-led conservation, best-in-class animal welfare standards, and the innovative use of science and technology to inspire hope and transform it into action for the common good. Through our Roots & Shoots program for young people of all ages, now active in over 60 countries around the world, JGI is creating an informed and compassionate critical mass of people who will help to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment.

Learn more at janegoodall.org. Follow us @JaneGoodallInst

About Roots & Shoots

In 1991, local youth gathered on Jane Goodall’s front porch in Tanzania and expressed how they felt powerless against the problems in the world around them. As the students told stories and offered ideas, Jane realized the solution was right in front of them: their power to create change. The Roots & Shoots program was born.

Roots & Shoots provides the resources to encourage and motivate young people to take action on issues that matter to them. Today, the tools and support offered through the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) program empower youth in all 50 states and 60 countries to use their voices and ideas to address the issues that matter most to them in their communities. Through Jane’s hopeful message and the Roots & Shoots model, youth around the world are encouraged to put their ideas into action. Since 1991, millions of young changemakers have taken on the challenge of making the world a better place for people, other animals, and the environment we share. Roots & Shoots youth are not only the future–they are the present– and they are changing the world.

Learn more at rootsandshoots.org

MAT-BARB

Contacts

Devin Tucker



[email protected]

Aly Lloyd



[email protected]