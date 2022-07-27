The GrowHub, Singapores first-ever Web 3-enabled technology plug-and-play platform launches its overseas faculty in Western Australia

SINGAPORE, Jul 27, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Singapore-founded plug-and-play Web 3-enabled technology solution platform focusing on food traceability and carbon credits, The GrowHub, has officially taken over the tenancy of the GrowHub Innovation Centre at Shire of Murray’s Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia (FIPWA) in Western Australia. The Growhub Innovation Centre will be providing a direct and significant pathway for local Singaporean technology providers to scale/testbed their solutions in accelerating Southeast Asia’s food innovation and carbon credits landscape.

Dean Unsworth, CEO, Shire of Murray with Lester Chan, CEO, The GrowHub officially handing over the keys to the Growhub Innovation Centre in Western Australia Image of The GrowHub’s innovation hub which is all set to be up and running by the end of 2022 Image of The GrowHub’s Innovation hub which is all set to be up and running by the end of 2022 Andrew Ward, CEO of Peel Development Commision recently paid a visit to Singapore to kickstart roadmap developments for Singapore Dean Unsworth, CEO of Peel Development Commission recently paid a visit to Singapore to kickstart roadmap developments for Singapore

Founded in 2016, as a one-stop farm-to-table solution for food traceability and data analytics, The GrowHub has consistently evolved and adapted to the fast-paced market and industry changes to provide more value offerings in its platform. With its core goal of using Web 3-enabled technologies to innovate the Asia-Pacific’s scene of food traceability and carbon credits, the company has transformed into an ecosystem builder by providing opportunities for technology solutions to plug and play into its holistic platform easily. The company currently focuses on generating an extensive network of B2B blockchain-enabled solutions in Southeast Asia.

In Singapore, the innovation hub will enable local technology providers, global entrepreneurs, and food companies to network, research, develop, and market test new technology/products cost-effectively. On this occasion, Dean Unsworth, CEO of Shire of Murray, and Andrew Ward, CEO of Peel Development Commission recently paid a visit to Singapore to kickstart the roadmap development for Singapore, East Malaysia, and the broader areas in Southeast Asia.

The GrowHub is now on the active lookout for high-potential and scalable technology solution providers determined to evolve beyond Singapore. With the official takeover of the Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia, the company is gearing up to strengthen its efforts in environmental sustainability as it builds the next stage of high-cutting solutions in Southeast Asia.

About The GrowHub

The GrowHub Innovations Company (www.TheGrowHub.co) is a Food and Agritech company from Singapore, with an exclusive commercial partnership with Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia (FIPWA). Currently in eight markets across Australia and Asia Pacific, The GrowHub offers access to trusted premium products at affordable rates through the development of new agri-food and blockchain technologies emerging from our innovation centre at FIPWA. With the capital, network and expertise, we use technology to improve the experience of “farm-to-fork”. From crunching data to enable producers to improve yields, to leveraging statistics to enable better transportation of produce, to the information on the quality of food you pay for at the table, our blockchain technology allows for full food traceability across the supply chain – so that you can trust in the food you eat. For more information, please visit TheGrowHub.co.

